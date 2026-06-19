Is Your Home Fighting a Hidden Moisture Battle? | JSR Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Hamilton

Moisture in the home is one of those problems that starts quietly. A little condensation on the windows, a musty smell in the wardrobe, and before you know it, you're dealing with mould on the walls, peeling paint, and a family sneezing through winter. The good news? It's a battle you can absolutely win, and JSR Refrigeration & Air Conditioning is here to help you do it.

Where Does Household Moisture Come From?

Every day, your household generates a surprising amount of water vapour. Cooking, showering, drying laundry indoors, even breathing all add up. In New Zealand's climate, where homes can be cool and poorly ventilated, that moisture has nowhere to go. It clings to cold surfaces, seeps into wall cavities, and creates the perfect environment for mould and mildew to thrive.

How to Take Control

Ventilate, ventilate, ventilate. Opening windows daily, even for just 15 minutes, makes a real difference. Better yet, a purpose-built home ventilation system constantly circulates fresh, drier air throughout your home, removing the guesswork entirely.

Use extractor fans. Always run the bathroom and kitchen fan during and after cooking or showering. If you don't have one, it's a worthwhile investment.

Heat your home consistently. Cold air holds more moisture. A heat pump keeps your indoor temperature stable, which reduces condensation on windows and walls, one of the biggest culprits behind mould growth.

Dry laundry outside when possible. A single load of washing can release up to two litres of water vapour into your home. On wet days, a heated room with good airflow is far better than a cold, sealed one.

The Benefits of Getting It Right

Controlling moisture isn't just about appearances. It has real, lasting benefits. You'll breathe cleaner, healthier air with fewer allergens and irritants. Your home's structure and chattels will last longer, protecting your investment. Energy bills can drop, too, since dry air is far easier and cheaper to heat than damp air.

At JSR Refrigeration & Air Conditioning, we offer expert heat pump installation, home and commercial ventilation systems, and professional advice tailored to your home and business. Give us a call on 0800 577 722 and let's keep your home dry, warm, and healthy year-round.

Contact JSR Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Today!

0800 JSR RAC

https://www.jsr.co.nz/

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027 458 7724

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