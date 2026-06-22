PS Office Products Depot Joins NZ Business Connect Hamilton

NZ Business Connect is pleased to introduce PS Office Products Depot Waikato as a new member of the Hamilton network, bringing more than three decades of experience in workplace solutions, customer service, and regional business support to the local business community.

PS Office Products Depot operates across eight North Island locations Waikato, Whangarei, Tauranga, Rotorua, Whakatane, Manawatu, Hawkes Bay and Taranaki, delivering the strength of a connected network while maintaining a genuine local presence in each region. This model ensures that service, expertise, and investment remain close to the communities they support.

Established 32 years ago in the Manawatū region, the business has been built on a strong foundation within the small to medium business sector. This grounding continues to shape the company today, with a clear focus on understanding the needs of small business, flexibility, value for money, and dependable service.

From this base, PS Office Products Depot has grown to support a wider range of sectors, including education, health and aged care, local government, and corporate organisations. At every level, the objective remains the same: delivering practical solutions that support local business success and economic growth.

A key principle of the business is its commitment to keeping dollars local. Through its network of regional locations, local teams, and community-based operations, PS Office Products Depot ensures that customer spend is reinvested back into the regions they operate in creating wider economic benefit beyond the immediate transaction.

PS Office Products Depot Waikato provides direct access to local Account Managers who offer personalised service, fast response times, and strong regional knowledge building trusted, long-term relationships.

Central to the PS Office Products Depot offering is the ability to simplify procurement and deliver ongoing cost savings. Through tailored online account ordering systems, customers gain easy access to agreed pricing, customised product ranges, and streamlined purchasing processes.

This approach delivers clear benefits:

One-stop shop for workplace supplies

Reduced administrative workload

Time savings through simplified ordering

Improved cost control and ongoing savings

Dedicated account management and support



Combined with a comprehensive range of products including office supplies, furniture, technology consumables, hygiene solutions, and print services customers are able to consolidate suppliers while maintaining local service and accountability.

What sets PS Office Products Deport apart is its balance of local relationships and national capability. Customers benefit from face-to-face support and responsive service, backed by the scale, systems, and buying power of a wider North Island network.

Guided by values of integrity, teamwork, service excellence, and accountability, PS Office Products Depot continues to build long-term partnerships committed to strengthening the communities it serves.

Contact PS Office Products Depot

https://psoffice.opd.co.nz

Beverly Waldron

027 230 0106

welcome@psoffice.co.nz

Contact NZ Business Connect

Phillip Quay

027 458 7724

phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz

www.nzbusinessconnect.co.nz