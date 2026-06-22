Have You Voted in the WEL Energy Trust Election 2026 Yet? A Reminder From Anne-Cao Oulton of Hamilton

With only days remaining before voting closes on 26 June, local communities are being encouraged to make their voices heard in the WEL Energy Trust election.

The WEL Energy Trust plays an important role in the Waikato, overseeing a community-owned asset that provides benefits back to local residents. The trustees elected this month will help guide decisions that affect Hamilton, Waikato District and Waipā communities for years to come.

For Anne Cao-Oulton, community involvement has always been at the heart of her work. As a member of the Tamahere Community Committee, the Matangi Community Committee, and the Hamilton Combined Community Trust Committee, she understands the importance of local representation and community participation.

"Strong communities are built when people get involved," says Anne. "Whether it's volunteering, joining local groups, attending meetings or simply taking the time to vote, every contribution helps shape the future of our region."

Anne believes the WEL Energy Trust election is an opportunity for residents to have a direct say in how an important community asset is governed. While the Trust's work often happens behind the scenes, its decisions have a real impact on local communities.

One of the challenges facing many local elections is voter turnout. Too often, voting papers are put aside and forgotten, meaning important decisions are made by a relatively small number of people. Anne hopes more residents will take a few moments to complete their voting papers before the deadline.

"The WEL Energy Trust belongs to the community," she says. "Community ownership works best when the community participates. Every vote helps ensure the Trust reflects the priorities and aspirations of the people it serves."

As voting day approaches, Anne is encouraging everyone who has received voting papers to take part in the election process.

Whether voters support Anne or another candidate, she believes the most important thing is that people make their voices heard.

Voting closes on 26 June. If your voting papers are still waiting on the kitchen bench or tucked away in a drawer, now is the time to complete them and have your say.

After all, strong communities are built by people who choose to participate.

Find out more about Anne here:

https://annecaooulton.com/