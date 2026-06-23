Raise a Can: GreenHorn NZ's Mango Blast Is the Taste of Celebration Around New Zealand

There's nothing quite like cracking open a cold, fruity drink to mark a big occasion, and GreenHorn NZ's Energy Mango Blast has quickly become a go-to refreshment for exactly that. With the dust now settled on the Miss New Zealand and Miss Teenager Universe New Zealand 2026 Grand Finals, it felt like the perfect moment to put the spotlight on the tropical can that's been popping up at celebrations across the country.

Mango Blast is built around real mango pulp, natural mango flavours, and a light sparkling water base, giving it a genuinely fruity, refreshing taste without relying on artificial sweeteners. It's also caffeine-free, making it an easy choice for anyone after a flavourful drink without the jittery energy-drink buzz, whether that's at a party, post-workout, or simply unwinding after a long day.

The inclusion of real mango pulp is a big part of what gives Mango Blast its distinctive tropical character. While GreenHorn NZ makes no specific health claims about Mango Blast, mango itself has long been valued for its nutritional profile. Naturally rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, and beta-carotene, mango contains nutrients commonly associated with supporting normal immune function, healthy vision, and skin health as part of a balanced diet.

Research into mango as a fruit has also highlighted the presence of polyphenols, carotenoids, fibre, and naturally occurring enzymes, which may contribute to digestive comfort, antioxidant activity, and overall wellbeing. Mango's natural sugars, together with its vitamins and minerals, can also provide a convenient source of energy, helping explain why the fruit remains a popular ingredient in everything from smoothies to post-activity refreshments.

"There's a real joy in cracking open a can of Mango Blast," says GreenHorn NZ co-founder Ravinder Singh. "It's that little burst of tropical sunshine, whether you're celebrating something big or just need a moment to enjoy the day. That's exactly the feeling we wanted to bottle."

That feel-good, easygoing nature made it a fitting fit for Saturday's celebrations on Auckland's North Shore, where Chloe Robinson was crowned Miss New Zealand 2026 and Helena Hou was named Miss Teenager Universe New Zealand 2026. The Bruce Mason Centre played host to a night that was as much about purpose as it was about glamour, with contestants collectively raising over $9,000 for the Shine Bright Charitable Trust, and a powerful sense of women supporting women carrying through the evening, both on stage and off.

It was a night that captured everything the Beauty with a Purpose theme set out to celebrate: confidence, community, and connection. GreenHorn NZ was proud to be a part of it, and just as proud to see Mango Blast enjoyed by those marking the occasion.

So whether you're celebrating a big win, kicking back with friends, or simply craving something tropical and refreshing, GreenHorn NZ Mango Blast is ready to be cracked open. Once again, congratulations to Chloe, Helena, and every contestant who made this year's Miss New Zealand event one to remember.

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