Choosing the Right Fence for Your Northern Beaches Property

The Northern Beaches has a character all its own — salt in the air, surf at the end of the street, and a relaxed coastal feel that runs from Manly all the way up to Palm Beach. Whether your home sits among the bushland fringes of Avalon and Newport, the busy suburban pockets of Dee Why and Brookvale, or a beachfront block at Freshwater, the fence you choose has to do more than mark a boundary. It needs to frame the home, hold up to a tough coastal climate, and sit comfortably within that easygoing seaside look. Getting it right takes a little planning.

Start with what the fence needs to do

Before looking at materials or styles, get clear on the job. Are you after privacy from a busy road, a low front boundary that keeps the garden open to the street, pool fencing that meets safety standards, or something to keep a dog contained? Each purpose points toward different heights, materials, and designs. Many Northern Beaches blocks also slope, back onto bushland, or sit close to the water, so the site itself shapes what's practical. A flat block in North Curl Curl is one thing; stepping a fence down a steep Bilgola hillside is another.

Materials that survive the coast

This is where the Northern Beaches differs most from inland areas. Salt air is relentless, and it corrodes materials that would last for decades elsewhere. Choosing well here saves you replacing the fence years too early.

Aluminium is a standout near the coast. Marine-grade, powder-coated aluminium slat fencing resists salt corrosion, asks very little in maintenance, and suits the clean, contemporary look of many beachside renovations. It's often the smart choice within a few streets of the water.

Timber remains a coastal favourite for good reason. Horizontal hardwood slats and white-painted pickets both suit the relaxed, Hamptons-influenced style seen across the area. Timber does need upkeep — sealing or oiling to resist the combined assault of salt, sun, and moisture — but the look is hard to beat.

Steel works well for front boundaries and security, but standard steel rusts quickly near the beach. If you want the look, insist on hot-dip galvanised and quality powder coating, and expect more attention the closer you are to the surf.

Glass is almost unavoidable for pool fencing and is widely used to preserve ocean views. It's sleek but comes at a premium and needs regular cleaning to fight salt film.

Fibre cement and masonry offer durable, low-maintenance options that shrug off the coastal climate, often paired with timber or aluminium for warmth.

Know the rules before you build

Fencing across New South Wales falls under the Dividing Fences Act, which covers boundary fences shared with neighbours. As a general principle, neighbours are expected to share the cost of a reasonable dividing fence, so it pays to have a friendly chat early and put the plan — height, materials, and the cost split — in writing.

Since the 2016 amalgamation, most of the region sits under a single Northern Beaches Council, which simplifies things slightly but still means checking local controls before you build. Front fences often have height limits to keep streets open and green. Properties bordering bushland — common around Pittwater and the Ku-ring-gai Chase fringes — may fall within bushfire-prone zones, where certain materials are encouraged or required. And homes in conservation areas can face restrictions on style. A quick check with the council avoids costly surprises.

Pool fencing has its own strict, non-negotiable safety standards that are actively enforced, so this is one area where cutting corners simply isn't an option.

Choosing a builder

Look for a contractor with genuine local experience. Someone who regularly builds fences across the Northern Beaches will understand the coastal climate, the sloping and bushland blocks, and which materials actually last near the water. Ask to see nearby examples, confirm they're licensed and insured, and get a few itemised quotes. The cheapest option rarely accounts for marine-grade fixings, proper footings, or quality materials.

A worthwhile investment

A good fence quietly earns its keep for decades. It lifts kerb appeal, adds privacy and value, and — chosen with care — sits naturally within the laid-back coastal character that makes the Northern Beaches such a special place to live.