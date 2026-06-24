The Mindset Shift That Changes Everything: EleVate Beyond's Paulette Coombes, Hamilton, on Breaking Free From What's Holding You Back

For over 32 years, Paulette Coombes worked as a registered nurse, supporting people through some of life's most vulnerable moments. It's an experience that taught her something many wellness practitioners only learn in theory: real change rarely starts in the body. It starts in the mind.

Today, as a Certified Life Mastery Consultant and founder of EleVate Beyond, Hamilton-based Paulette helps people identify the subconscious blocks quietly running their lives, the ones shaping their health, relationships, confidence, finances, and sense of purpose without them even realising it. Her work bridges that clinical insight with deep personal development, empowering people to move beyond self-doubt and anxiety into clarity, confidence, and aligned action.

"Our goals and dreams are often born out of the challenges we face," says Paulette.

According to her, two feelings tend to signal that growth is calling: longing and discontent. Rather than something to suppress, she sees them as intuitive messengers pulling us towards growth.

This is where mindset work intersects with wellness in a meaningful way. So often, we treat symptoms, stress, fatigue, low motivation, strained relationships, without ever asking what belief or pattern is driving them. Paulette's approach digs beneath the surface, helping people uncover what's really holding them back, then equips them with practical tools to move forward.

"You are capable of far more than you know, despite your circumstances, situation or conditions," she reminds her clients, and it's a philosophy reflected throughout her work, whether through one-on-one coaching, group programmes, or her live workshops.

For Paulette, the goal is always the same: helping people move from simply surviving to genuinely thriving. That means shifting from a place of lack to one of gratitude and self-awareness, and replacing hopelessness with renewed motivation and direction. For some, it also means reconnecting with parts of themselves, their culture, their relationships, their sense of identity, that they believed they'd lost along the way.

It's not about quick fixes. It's about reconnecting with who you truly are and building, with intention and courage, the life you actually want, in your health, your relationships, and your sense of purpose.

For anyone who has sensed there's something more waiting for them, but hasn't known how to reach it, Paulette's work offers a place to start.

Contact Paulette Coombes

021 222 9114

paulette@elevatebeyond.co.nz

https://elevatebeyond.co.nz/



Contact MediaPA

027 458 7724

phillip@mediapa.co.nz