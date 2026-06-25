School Holidays: The Ultimate Off-Slope Adventure for Kids with The Cardrona Horse Treks & ATV Adventures in the Cardrona Valley

The July school holidays are nearly here, and if Mother Nature isn't quite delivering the snow this year, families don't need to put their holiday plans on hold. The Cardrona, set in the heart of the Cardrona Valley between Wanaka and Queenstown, still has plenty going on below the snowline, and its family adventures are the perfect way to fill a day, or a whole week, with the kids while everyone waits for the powder to arrive.

The team has spent years perfecting family-friendly outings that work whatever the conditions. Bare paddocks and clear winter skies are no obstacle when exploring on horseback or behind the wheel of a quad bike.

For younger riders, the Gold Discovery Horse Trek is a firm favourite. Kids as young as 5 can climb aboard one of the gentle horses, fitted with a kid-sized saddle, and head out on a two hour trek through the valley. Most start off led by a guide, then graduate to riding independently, with plenty of opportunities for a confidence-building trot along the way.

For tribes who lean towards engines rather than reins, the River Run Quad Tour puts kids behind the controls of their own bike. Six to nine year olds take on the 50cc Yamaha, while ten and up step up to the 90cc Raptor, with every tour run as a private, custom outing tailored to each family's mix of ages and abilities.

And for the little ones not quite ready to ride solo, the 6 seater off-road buggy means nobody misses out. Under 6s can climb in as passengers and take in the same mountain views as everyone else, in comfort, with a guide doing the driving.

Whether the slopes are white or still waiting for their first proper dump, the Cardrona Valley delivers an adventure the whole family will be talking about long after the holidays end. Visit thecardrona.co.nz/family to see the full range of family options and lock in a spot, the July holidays fill up fast.

Contact The Cardrona

info@thecardrona.co.nz

+64 3 443 1228

https://thecardrona.co.nz/

Contact Phillip Quay

027 458 7724

phillip@mediapa.co.nz

www.mediapa.co.nz