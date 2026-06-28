https://www.vanbommelvandam.nl/collectie/zoeken/kunstenaar-nardus-van-de-ven-2

Discover Nardus van de Ven

Our museum was founded in 1969 thanks to the donation of the private collection of Maarten and Reina van Bommel - van Dam. This was an art collection of over 1,100 works. Since then, our collection has grown, deepened, and been enriched with many more exceptional artworks. Dive into our digital depot and discover the collection via your screen.

Questions about the collection? Please contact collection manager Hilde Janssen at: