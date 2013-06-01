Korai Öröm 2013/6 Deltoid

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uo4Khr3ByG8&list=RDEMnuXyNgBwHeW4gSIaDHU13Q&index=11

The phrase you searched likely refers to "Deltoid" by the Hungarian psychedelic-trance band Korai Öröm . This hypnotic, tribal-trance track is a fan-favorite, most notably featured on their 1997 album and the 2013 compilation.

The very first published songs of Korai Öröm originally issued on music casette in 1993 are now available again on a double vinyl published by Trottel Records. They published the original casette in only 500 copies. Nowadays almost impossible to find it. The original setlist has been completed with some later recordings.