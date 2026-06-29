CWC Builders Join NZ Business Connect Hamilton with a Strong Reputation for Quality Construction

Monday 29 June 2026, 11:10AM By Media PA 183 views

Credit: CWC Builders

<p><!-- wp:paragraph -->Quality workmanship, strong industry relationships, and a passion for residential construction have helped CWC Builders establish a trusted name across the Waikato, with the business now joining the NZ Business Connect Hamilton network.</p> <p><!-- /wp:paragraph --><!-- wp:paragraph --></p> <p>Founded in February 2016 by builder Cam, CWC Builders was established after years of hands-on industry experience and a desire to create a business built on trust, professionalism, and pride in quality work. After leaving Hamilton Boys’ College, Cam initially completed a chef apprenticeship and worked with Montana Catering before realising carpentry was more aligned with his interests and long-term goals.</p> <p><!-- /wp:paragraph --><!-- wp:paragraph --></p> <p>He completed much of his building apprenticeship with Hawkins Construction before finishing with Holah Homes, gaining valuable experience across a range of residential and large-scale projects. Inspired by close friends who had successfully started businesses within other trades, Cam decided to take the step into self-employment and establish CWC Builders, creating what has become a respected and growing local business.</p> <p><!-- /wp:paragraph --><!-- wp:paragraph --></p> <p>Since its early days contracting to Anthem Homes, the business later joined the Sanderson Group, contributing to projects including the Tamahere Country Club development. Today, CWC Builders operates with a team of five builders currently working on projects at the Matamata Country Club while continuing residential construction work throughout the wider Waikato region.</p> <p><!-- /wp:paragraph --><!-- wp:paragraph --></p> <p>CWC Builders specialise primarily in residential construction, with most projects focused on new builds. The team also delivers renovations, outdoor living spaces, sheds, fencing, duplex developments, and large lifestyle homes. Their experience spans high-end residential homes, retirement village housing developments, and residential projects completed alongside larger construction companies across Hamilton, Auckland, Ngaruawahia, Raglan, Whatawhata, Gordonton, and Matamata.</p> <p><!-- /wp:paragraph --><!-- wp:paragraph --></p> <p>A key point of difference for the business is its ability to combine the personalised service of a small local company with the capability and experience to contribute to large-scale developments. Their team is known for reliability, professionalism, attention to detail, and consistently delivering high-quality workmanship. Being specifically requested for projects alongside other subcontractors has become a rewarding sign of the trust they have built within the industry.</p> <p><!-- /wp:paragraph --><!-- wp:paragraph --></p> <p>At the core of CWC Builders are values of trustworthiness, reliability, professionalism, client satisfaction, and pride in delivering homes built to a high standard.</p> <p><!-- /wp:paragraph --><!-- wp:paragraph --></p> <p><strong>Contact CWC Builders Ltd</strong></p> <p> </p> <p><strong><!-- /wp:paragraph --><!-- wp:paragraph --></strong></p> <p> </p> <p><a href="https://www.facebook.com/p/CWC-Builders-Ltd-61560800764890/">Facebook Page</a></p> <p><!-- /wp:paragraph --><!-- wp:paragraph --></p> <p>cam@cwcbuilders.co.nz</p> <p><!-- /wp:paragraph --><!-- wp:paragraph --></p> <p>021 477 076</p> <p><!-- /wp:paragraph --><!-- wp:paragraph --></p> <p><strong>Contact NZ Business Connect</strong></p> <p> </p> <p><strong><!-- /wp:paragraph --><!-- wp:paragraph --></strong></p> <p> </p> <p>Phillip Quay<br /> 027 458 7724<br /> phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz</p> <p><!-- /wp:paragraph --><!-- wp:paragraph --></p> <p>www.nzbusinessconnect.co.nz</p> <p><!-- /wp:paragraph --></p>