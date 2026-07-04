Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Finance:. NZ dollar was steady to slightly firmer at the end of the week but remains a very weak currency. Brent Crude is falling The current price is $72.13/barrel & we should see some further drops in fuel prices at the pumps.

Wool: The wool prices continue to firm with growing optimism in the coarse wools.

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The meat schedules remain strong. All meat schedules remain firm as demand continues to grow for red meats internationally.

Dairy Prices. The Pulse Auction is indicating a further easing in prices for the g/DT auction this coming week. Increased volumes will be offered as the new season production is on offer. The weakening dollar will continue to underpin the current dairy prices.

If you are buying in calves to rear it is important to review the costs of rearing. Milk powder prices are up, meal costs have increased and the calf prices vary from $150 to $300 per head. A sale contract at a specific weight is desirable, but the gambler in-you might want to take a punt on the weaner auction market. What weight is best to target for sale? 100 kg, 105 kg or 115 kg’s All part of the rearing plan.

Quote: see the cartoon below!!

Need Help. If at any time you just want to talk & need someone to talk to, just call - Male Support Services (Waikato) 0800-677-289, or Rural Support Trust 0800-787-245. Crisis TXT – HELP (4357). A shared problem can be a problem solved!!

[May be an image of ‎text that says '‎IT SAYS 'HAPPY THE HELL IS A MATARIKI υ2? BUGGERED IF I KNOW MATE IM STLL TRYING TO WORK ٥۶ WHAT A AOTEAROA IS? BLOODY HONKEY LANGUAGE لسلمرف.‎'‎] Remember that the Matariki star grouping is the Pleiades Star Group referred to ancient writings and the Subaru Grouping in Japan – check out the Subaru car badge. Pleiades is 444 light-years away from earth!!

Jims Rant

The word Trillion has taken on a new meaning now that Elon Musk has become the first Trillionaire, a number with so many zero’s we struggle to comprehend. The climate change nonsense continues to interest me and we hear from the nutters that the Oceans are warming and rising because I drive a vehicle with an internal combustion engine. I have, at last, found some facts (hope they are true) that shows that the ocean contains a colossal 1,500,000,000,000,000,000,000 litres of water! To heat the ocean, even by a small amount, it takes a staggering amount of energy. To heat it by a mere 1˚C, for example, an astonishing 6,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 joules of energy are required. To put this amount of energy in perspective - if we all turned off all our appliances and went and lived in caves, and then devoted every coal, nuclear, gas, hydro, wind and solar power plant in the world to just heating the ocean, it would take a breathtaking 32,000 years just to heat the ocean by that 1°C. With information like this you might win a quiz on the Chase or Mastermind, but the reality is the climate alarmists will not provide you with any information like this. They forget to tell you that there are over 1 million active volcanoes under the sea spewing CO2 into the ocean and heating it at the same time. And we all know from simple school science projects that as water warms, it expands. During the last week we were advised by the TVNZ propaganda machine that part of South Dunedin is now deemed to be uninsurable as the area can flood and the floods are exacerbated by the rising sea-level rise areas, a disaster waiting to happen!!. They also directed us to other parts of the country where flooding and sea level rises would occur. If you look behind the scene you will see that most of the flooding is the result of poor infrastructure management and undersized infrastructure that was never designed to support an increase in housing and large areas under impervious land covers. It is time again to push for something that is real and get out of the Paris Accord and dump net-zero. The more facts we can all compile the better and they need to be put before the authorities and the climate zealots.

Get yourself a copy of a great book - “Green Murder – a life sentence of net zero with no parole”. Author - Dr Ian Plimer and perhaps the best-known Australian geologist.

Dr Ian Plimer has published a series of Three easy to read books for ankle-biters, teenagers and adults.

Also: Global Warming, a counter-blaste to the man-made global warming hypothesis - Dr Kelvin Duncan (Tross press)

Take 1.25hrs to watch the Video on YouTube - “Climate the Movie” produced by Nigel Durkin!!

Contact AgSafe NZ Ltd - Phone 027-2872886. We can prepare your Work Safe manual and hazard management plan at a very competitive price. We can arrange drug tests and farm maps for your property.

Calf rearing is important for your future production – Check out the Bell-Booth “Queen of Calves” rearing plan. There is research data from Massey University measuring the benefits. They are clearly documented and the long-term benefits are more production per cow and longevity of the animals!! Research has shown calves can be weaned approximately 22 days earlier when Queen of Calves is used.