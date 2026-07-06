Longing and Discontent: EleVate Beyond's Paulette Coombes on the Two Signals That Mean You Are Ready to Grow

Most of us have been taught to silence the uncomfortable feelings. Push through. Stay positive. Be grateful for what you have. And while gratitude is powerful, there are two emotions that deserve a closer look before we rush to quiet them: longing and discontent.

Paulette Coombes, Certified Life Mastery Consultant and founder of EleVate Beyond, believes these two feelings are not signs that something is wrong with you. They are signals that something important is trying to get your attention. When you lean into these signals rather than pushing them away, you start to lean in and then lasting change becomes possible. Because we can only transform what we’re willing to notice.

Longing is that quiet ache for something more. It might show up as a wish for deeper connection, a career that actually lights you up, better health, or a life that feels more aligned with who you truly are. It whispers in the background, easy to dismiss but impossible to fully ignore.

Discontent, on the other hand, is the restlessness that comes when where you are no longer fits who you are becoming. It can feel like frustration, flatness, or a vague sense that life should feel different from this.

Together, Paulette describes these as two of the most powerful growth signals we have. "Our goals and dreams are often born out of the challenges we face," she says. Rather than treating longing and discontent as problems to solve or symptoms to suppress, her work invites people to get curious about what those feelings are pointing toward.

The question worth asking is not "why do I feel this way?" but rather "what is this feeling asking me to move toward?"

This shift in perspective is at the heart of the work Paulette does through EleVate Beyond, helping people reconnect with the vision they have for their lives and take meaningful steps toward it, rather than continuing to manage the discomfort of standing still.

If you have been feeling that quiet pull toward something more, it may not be a problem at all. It may be the clearest signal you have received in a long time. To learn more about Paulette Coombes and EleVate Beyond, visit elevatebeyond.co.nz.

Contact Paulette Coombes

021 222 9114

paulette@elevatebeyond.co.nz

https://elevatebeyond.co.nz/



Contact MediaPA

027 458 7724

phillip@mediapa.co.nz