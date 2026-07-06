DEEP PURPLE – ARROGANT BOY (Official Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SoSr0sStFaE

Splat! (stylised in all caps) is the twenty-fourth studio album by English rock band Deep Purple, released on 3 July 2026.[1] It is the band's sixth collaboration with producer Bob Ezrin, who has produced every Deep Purple album since 2013's Now What?!.[2] It is their second album with guitarist Simon McBride, following 2024's =1.[3] It was described as "the heaviest Deep Purple album in many years" by the band.[

1,892,743 views Premiered on 13 May 2026 #SPLAT #DeepPurple #ArrogantBoy

Access the 2026 Deep Purple studio album SPLAT!: https://deeppurple.lnk.to/SPLATID Stream & download the new single Arrogant Boy: https://deeppurple.lnk.to/arrogantboyID #DeepPurple #SPLAT #ArrogantBoy