DEEP PURPLE – GUILT TRIPPIN' (Official Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_G_OQYvuXzs

If you're a fan of =1 (2024), there's a good chance you'll enjoy SPLAT!. Many critics feel Simon McBride has settled into the band well, and the album has a heavier, classic Deep Purple feel while still sounding fresh.

Louder called it "the very best Deep Purple one could possibly expect to hear in 2026" and praised the songwriting, Simon McBride's guitar work, and Bob Ezrin's production.

Ultimate Classic Rock described it as another strong album with concise, energetic songs and highlighted tracks such as "Arrogant Boy," "The Only Horse in Town," and "Guilt Trippin'".