NZ Business Connect Continues to Attract Support from Leading Organisations

Since its launch in 2021, NZ Business Connect has established a presence in Hamilton and Tauranga, creating opportunities for business owners, professionals and community leaders to connect through regular networking events. With plans to expand into Auckland, the organisation is also seeing growing interest from businesses looking to align with its events and audience.

This year, one of NZ Business Connect's events was sponsored by the Hamilton franchise of McDonald's, reflecting the increasing profile of the network and the audiences its events attract. Upcoming events will see sponsorship from Bank of New Zealand on 28 July and Lodge Real Estate on 8 September, with the latter event taking place at Te Awa Lakes in Hamilton.

The University of Waikato has also joined the list of organisations supporting NZ Business Connect events, alongside previous key sponsors including Pragma, Simply Fire, First Rate Finish and JSR Refrigeration & Air Conditioning.

While the organisations involved represent different industries, they share a common interest in supporting local business communities and engaging directly with professionals, entrepreneurs and decision-makers.

Founded by former journalist Phillip Quay, NZ Business Connect was created to provide a modern approach to business networking, bringing together businesses of different sizes and stages of growth. Since then, the network has expanded across multiple centres and continues to attract new members, event attendees and sponsors.

Founder and CEO Phillip Quay says the growing support from sponsors reflects the value businesses see in building genuine connections within their local communities.

"When NZ Business Connect started, the goal was to create an environment where people could build meaningful business relationships. The level of support we're now receiving from organisations across a range of industries shows there is a real appetite for face-to-face networking and community engagement."

Quay says sponsorship provides businesses with an opportunity to do more than simply increase brand visibility.

"Our sponsors play an important role in helping us bring people together. They are supporting an environment where business owners, professionals and community leaders can connect, collaborate and create opportunities that benefit the wider community."

The increasing level of sponsor support reflects the role business networking continues to play in helping organisations build relationships, raise their profile and connect with local communities. For sponsors, events provide an opportunity to engage directly with attendees in a professional environment while supporting initiatives that encourage collaboration across the business sector.

As NZ Business Connect continues its expansion into new regions, sponsorship opportunities remain available for businesses interested in becoming involved.

Businesses interested in sponsoring future NZ Business Connect events can contact the team to discuss upcoming opportunities in Hamilton, Tauranga and future Auckland events.

For further details and to secure your sponsorship, please contact us at info@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz or 027 458 7724.

NZ Business Connect – Connecting Businesses and Charities To Change The World

www.nzbusinessconnect.co.nz