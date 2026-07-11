Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Finance:. NZ dollar was steady over the week but remains a very weak currency. The reserve Bank lifted the OCR 2.5 points to 2.5% while the Brent Crude increased to $77.52/barrel but is currently $76.03/barrel as the Gulf War ramps up again.



Wool: The wool prices continue to firm with growing optimism in the coarse wools.



Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The meat schedules remain strong with most categories showing increases. All meat schedules remain firm as demand continues to grow for red meats internationally.



Dairy Prices. The g/DT fell 4.9% with an increased offering. There have been similar falls at the corresponding auction in recent years. WMP fell4.4% to $US3425/tn, SMP dropped 7% and cheddar was down 12.3%



There has been an outbreak of Strangles in the Equine industry in the Waikato, Screwworm in the USA, and Bird Flue has been found in Australia. Johnes is a problem in New Zealand. All farmers must remain vigilant for the many exotic disease outbreak and know the symptoms and reporting processes. Our country relies on the rural sector for its financial wellbeing!!!



Quote: “ Tears shed for another person are not a sign of weakness. They are a sign of a pure heart.”



Need Help. If at any time you just want to talk & need someone to talk to, just call - Male Support Services (Waikato) 0800-677-289, or Rural Support Trust 0800-787-245. Crisis TXT – HELP (4357). A shared problem can be a problem solved!!



