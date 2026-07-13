Southpac Group Expands Global Profile With Impact PR Appointment

International fiduciary services provider Southpac Group has appointed Impact PR to lead a new global communications programme supporting the company’s continued growth across New Zealand, North America and other international markets.

The appointment will see Impact PR provide Southpac Group with strategic communications, media relations, corporate communications, reputation management, issues management and thought leadership support.

Southpac Group specialises in international trusts, asset protection, wealth structuring, succession planning and corporate services. The company administers more than NZ$6.8 billion in assets through international trust and corporate structures and serves clients from 51 countries.

The communications programme will focus on strengthening Southpac Group’s international profile and increasing understanding of the legal, financial and succession planning issues affecting professionals, business owners and families.

Southpac Group Builds on Four Decades of International Growth

Southpac Group has operated in the international fiduciary services sector for more than 40 years and has established more than 4,000 international trust structures during that period.

The company has teams in New Zealand, the Cook Islands, Nevis and the Philippines and provides international asset protection, trust administration, wealth structuring and corporate services to clients around the world.

Approximately 85 per cent of Southpac Group’s client base is now located in the United States, where the company has experienced sustained demand for specialist international trust and asset protection services.

Impact PR will support Southpac Group by developing expert commentary, media opportunities and thought leadership covering asset protection, international trusts, succession planning, wealth structuring and fiduciary services.

Impact PR managing director Mark Devlin said the appointment reflected the corporate communication agency’s experience helping organisations communicate complex issues through credible, evidence-based public relations.

“Southpac Group has built an impressive international business over more than 40 years and is recognised as a leader in international asset protection and fiduciary services.

“As demand for informed commentary around asset protection, succession planning and international wealth structuring continues to grow, there is a significant opportunity to further strengthen Southpac Group’s profile through strategic public relations, thought leadership and high-quality media engagement.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Southpac Group and supporting the next stage of its communications strategy.”

Communications Programme to Support International Expansion

Southpac Group chief executive officer Mike Arand said the company selected Impact PR because of its experience working with organisations operating in complex and highly regulated sectors.

“Impact PR demonstrated a strong understanding of our industry and how to communicate technical subject matter in a way that is credible, balanced and accessible.

“The agency has an excellent reputation for developing thought leadership programmes and communicating complex issues to mainstream and business audiences. That made Impact PR a natural choice as Southpac Group continues to expand its profile in New Zealand and internationally.”

The appointment adds to Impact PR’s growing portfolio of clients in the financial services and professional services sectors.

The Auckland public relations agency works with organisations across wealth management, financial technology, healthcare, manufacturing, property, infrastructure and technology.

Impact PR was founded by Mark Devlin and Fleur Revell and provides strategic communications, media relations, corporate communications, crisis communications, reputation management and thought leadership services to New Zealand and international organisations.

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About Southpac Group

Southpac Group is an international fiduciary services provider specialising in international trusts, asset protection, wealth structuring, succession planning and corporate services.

Established more than 40 years ago, Southpac Group has created more than 4,000 international trust structures and serves clients from 51 countries. The company administers more than NZ$6.8 billion in assets through international trust and corporate structures and supports a predominantly North American client base through teams in New Zealand, the Cook Islands, Nevis and the Philippines.

About Impact PR

Impact PR is an independent New Zealand public relations agency specialising in strategic communications, media relations, corporate communications, crisis communications, reputation management and thought leadership.

The agency works with organisations throughout New Zealand and internationally across financial services, technology, healthcare, manufacturing, infrastructure, property and professional services.