CityFitness Strengthens National Communications With Impact PR Appointment

CityFitness has appointed independent Auckland public relations agency Impact PR to lead a national communications and media relations programme supporting the continued growth of New Zealand’s largest gym chain.

The appointment will help strengthen the CityFitness brand profile and expand its contribution to public discussion around physical activity, exercise access, strength training, preventative health and wellbeing.

CityFitness operates 66 fitness clubs across New Zealand, providing members with gym access, group fitness, personal training and digital fitness services.

As CityFitness continues to grow its national network, Impact PR will provide strategic public relations, corporate communications, media relations, thought leadership and brand communications support.

CityFitness to Expand Health and Fitness Commentary

The communications programme will position CityFitness experts to provide practical and informed commentary on health and fitness issues affecting New Zealanders.

This will include the importance of regular physical activity, barriers to exercise, strength training, healthy ageing, preventative health and the role accessible gyms can play in helping people establish sustainable fitness routines.

Impact PR managing director Mark Devlin says CityFitness has a strong national footprint and a growing opportunity to contribute to public conversations around exercise, strength training and wellbeing.

“CityFitness is one of New Zealand’s most visible fitness brands and plays an important role in helping more people access exercise, strength training and healthier routines.

“As public discussion around physical inactivity, preventative health and long-term wellbeing continues to grow, there is a significant opportunity for CityFitness to contribute informed, practical and credible commentary.

“We’re delighted to be working with CityFitness and supporting the next stage of its communications strategy through strategic public relations, thought leadership and high-quality media engagement.”

Communications Programme to Support CityFitness Growth

CityFitness chief operating officer Doug Hatten said the company selected Impact PR because of its experience communicating health, lifestyle and business issues to mainstream and industry audiences.

“Impact PR demonstrated a strong understanding of the role CityFitness plays in New Zealand communities and the wider conversation around health, exercise and wellbeing.

“The agency has a proven ability to communicate important issues in a way that is clear, relevant and accessible. That made Impact PR a strong fit as CityFitness continues to grow its national profile and engage with New Zealanders through the media.”

The CityFitness appointment extends Impact PR’s work across the health, fitness, wellbeing and consumer sectors.

Impact PR advises New Zealand and international organisations on strategic communications, media relations, corporate communications, reputation management and executive thought leadership.

The independent New Zealand PR agency also works across healthcare, technology, financial services, manufacturing, infrastructure, property and professional services.

Impact PR was founded by Mark Devlin and Fleur Revell and provides communications programmes designed to build brand awareness, establish expert authority and support long-term organisational growth.

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About CityFitness

CityFitness is New Zealand’s largest gym chain, operating 66 fitness clubs nationwide.

CityFitness provides accessible gym facilities, group fitness, personal training and digital fitness support to members throughout New Zealand. The company is focused on helping more New Zealanders participate in regular exercise, build healthier routines and improve their long-term health and wellbeing.

About Impact PR

Impact PR is an independent New Zealand public relations agency specialising in strategic communications, media relations, corporate communications, brand communications, reputation management and thought leadership.

The agency works with organisations throughout New Zealand and internationally across health, fitness, technology, financial services, manufacturing, infrastructure, property and professional services.