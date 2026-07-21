Is A Purported "H5N1 Pandemic" Locked and Loaded In NZ?

In March, I sent a series of questions regarding “avian influenza preparedness planning” to Regional Councils (RCs) throughout New Zealand, under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act 1987. These included: When did their planning work start?, How many employees are involved?, Were Regional Councils working with District Councils? Who was funding the work? Was culling flocks of chickens and culling cattle part of the plans, among other pertinent questions.

The replies received revealed that the pre-conditioning, cultivating of trust and indoctrination local government employees have been subjected to, is extensive and forms part of a nationally-coordinated program led by central government, involving DOC, MPI, Fish and Game, biosecurity experts, the Ministry of Health and Health New Zealand, among others. (Letters in reply can be read at the end of this post:

“Bird flu” planning and preparedness meetings are being held throughout New Zealand regularly and Regional Councils are the primary facilitator of these. Representatives from a range of organizations are attending, including from the regional councils themselves, local District Councils, MPI, DOC, Fish and Game, biosecurity experts, among others. In addition, all Regional Councils have agreed to facilitate information exchange between agencies in their respective regions “to ensure roles and responsibilities are clear when a response is needed.”

Without the general public’s knowledge, “bird flu” planning has been occurring for over a year in many regions at taxpayers’ expense and involves regional management planning, inter-agency agreements, so-called "high-risk site identification", waste management logistics, communications, engagement, and preparing for upcoming regional scenario testing and simulation exercises. According to the West Coast Regional Council, it was integrated into their risk management and operational planning in March, 2023 and is “progressing alongside a nationally coordinated program that has accelerated since late last year.” The Bay of Plenty Regional Council did not officially initiate their related work until mid-2025, while a number of other regional councils began “bird flu” planning in late-2024.

As a detailed “HPAI Contingency Plan” from Auckland dated 2024 revealed, it appears there has been an attempt to keep the plans private. IN CONFIDENCE was printed in yellow at the top of each page. It was printed on 6 A-3-sized pages in small print and reading between the lines, food supplies will be targeted, animal shelters, the water supply and the public, who are going to be told “bird flu” has mutated and is able to infect them.

Read more here: https://clareswinney.wordpress.com/2026/03/23/nz-insider-warns-covid-blueprint-guiding-bird-flu-pandemic-planning/

Related:

In 2005, there was a bogus bird flu pandemic that was predicted to kill 200 million humans by mathematical modeler, Neil Ferguson. It was a no-show, however a huge amount of money was given to Big Pharma companies for "life-saving vaccines." See: Bird flu pandemic 'could kill 150m' (2005). https://www.theguardian.com/world/2005/sep/30/birdflu.jamessturcke



Avian flu virus H5N1: No proof for existence, pathogenicity, or pandemic potential; non-“H5N1” causation omitted, https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7173052/



Dr Sam Bailey on Taking Away Your Chickens: https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/viruses-unplugged/taking-away-your-chickens/

