Advanced Computers Offers Free Mac Health Checks to Help Auckland Owners Avoid Costly Repairs

AUCKLAND

Auckland Mac owners can now have their computers professionally inspected free of charge by Apple-certified technicians under a new limited-time initiative from Advanced Computers, available at its Penrose and Rosedale service centres.

Normally valued at $80 (GST inclusive), the Mac Health Check is conducted by Apple-certified technicians and is available to anyone who owns a Mac. There is no obligation to proceed with repairs after the inspection, and every customer receives a detailed Mac Health Check Report outlining the condition of their device.

The complimentary Mac Health Check includes:

Hardware health inspection

Internal dust and cleanliness check

Battery status and condition assessment

A comprehensive Mac Health Check Report with findings and recommendations

If a customer chooses to proceed with any recommended repairs, the standard $80 inspection fee is credited towards the final repair cost. During this promotion, however, the inspection is completely free. If no repair is required, customers simply receive their report and expert advice at no cost.

Unlike many general computer repair providers, every technician at Advanced Computers holds individual Apple certifications covering the diagnosis and repair of Apple devices, including Macs, iPhones and iPads. This ensures customers receive assessments from technicians trained specifically to work on Apple's hardware.

"Many people don't realise there's a problem until their Mac becomes noticeably slow, starts overheating, or refuses to turn on," said Nancy Zhang, Owner of Advanced Computers.

"Most issues don't happen overnight. Batteries gradually lose capacity, cooling systems collect dust over time, and components naturally wear with age. A professional health check helps identify those issues early, giving Mac owners a clear understanding of their device's condition before a minor issue turns into an expensive repair."

Apple states that MacBook batteries are designed to retain up to 80% of their original capacity after approximately 1,000 charge cycles. As Macs age, batteries, cooling systems and other hardware components naturally experience wear, making periodic inspections a practical way to identify developing issues before they affect reliability or performance.

Customers receive a written Mac Health Check Report that explains the findings in clear, easy-to-understand language, along with practical recommendations where appropriate. Whether the Mac is performing perfectly or requires attention, customers leave with a better understanding of its overall condition.

The promotion is available for a limited time, with appointments offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Due to the hands-on nature of each inspection, booking availability is limited.

Mac owners can book their complimentary Mac Health Check at Advanced Computers' Mac repair page https://www.advancedcomputers.co.nz/mac-repair/. This offer is available for all Mac models, including iMac, Mac Pro, Mac Mini, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and the new MacBook Neo.

About Advanced Computers

Advanced Computers is an Auckland-based Apple repair specialist with service centres in Penrose and Rosedale. Every technician is individually Apple-certified across Apple's product range, including Macs, iPhones and iPads, providing professional diagnostics, repairs and technical support for consumers and businesses throughout Auckland. The company specialises exclusively in Apple devices and is committed to helping customers extend the lifespan of their technology through accurate diagnostics, transparent advice and quality workmanship.

Media Contact

Nancy Zhang

Owner

Advanced Computers

enquiries@advancedcomputers.co.nz