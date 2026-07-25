Why Many New Zealand Businesses Struggle to Be Found in New Locations

WELLINGTON

A business may successfully operate in Wellington and decide to expand into Auckland, Christchurch, or surrounding regions. However, simply adding a new service area to a website does not always communicate that change effectively to Google.

Without the right website structure and supporting signals, businesses can find themselves competing against companies that Google already understands as being relevant in those locations.

Google uses many different signals to understand a business, including what services it provides, where it operates and how information across its online presence connects together.

Website structure plays an important role in helping Google understand these relationships.

This is one of the topics that will be explored during an upcoming presentation for the Hutt Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Attendees will see a real New Zealand case study demonstrating how a structured multi location strategy helped build search visibility across Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, along with practical lessons that businesses can apply when expanding into new areas.

Business owners interested in attending can learn more about the workshop and register.

WHEN

Tuesday, 4 August 2026

TIME

3:00pm – 4:00pm

WHERE

Hutt Valley Chamber of Commerce

15 Daly Street, Lower Hutt

PRESENTED BY

Clicks4Business