Why Winter Is a Common Time for Families to Need Respite Care

As temperatures drop and colds, flu and other winter illnesses do the rounds across the country, short-term respite care can be a valuable option to support elderly loved ones and give exhausted caregivers a much-needed break.

Respite care provides temporary, short-term residential care for older people, typically ranging from a few days to a few weeks. It's designed to give family caregivers time to rest, travel, recover from their own illness, or catch up on daily life, while their loved one stays in a safe, supported environment with access to trained staff.

Why Winter Puts Extra Pressure on Family Caregivers

Winter tends to be one of the busiest times of year for respite care bookings, and there are a few clear reasons why:

Increased health risks for older people. Cold weather, flu season and reduced mobility during wet, icy conditions all increase the risk of falls, infections and hospital admissions among the elderly. Families caring for a parent or partner often find the demands of day-to-day care intensify over winter months.

Caregiver burnout peaks. Looking after an elderly family member is demanding at the best of times. Add shorter days, more time indoors, and the caregiver's own risk of getting sick, and burnout becomes far more likely. Respite care gives caregivers a genuine chance to rest and recover before they reach breaking point.

Post-hospital recovery. Winter's flu and respiratory illness season means more older New Zealanders are hospitalised this time of year. Many families use respite care as a step-down option, a safe place for a loved one to recover with professional support before returning home.

Holiday and travel planning. School holidays and long weekends mean families may want to travel somewhere warm or take a short break. Booking respite care in advance means a loved one is well cared for while family members are away.

What to Look for in Winter Respite Care

If you're considering respite care in New Zealand this winter, it's worth looking for a facility that offers:

24/7 access to registered nurses and healthcare assistants

Warm, comfortable living spaces suited to older residents

Flexibility on length of stay, from a few days to a few weeks

A smooth, well-managed admission process, particularly important if the stay follows a hospital discharge

Genuine family involvement and communication throughout the stay

Planning Reduces Stress

Because winter is a peak season for respite bookings, availability can be limited, particularly at respite care facilities with a strong local reputation. Families are encouraged to enquire early rather than waiting until a crisis point.

Auckland aged care provider Ambridge Rose offers short-term respite care across its East Auckland facilities, supporting families who need a break over the colder months or are planning a getaway. With registered nurses and healthcare assistants available around the clock, families can be confident their loved one is well looked after, whether the stay is planned weeks in advance or arranged at short notice.

For families weighing up their options this winter, taking the time to research respite care now, rather than waiting until things become unmanageable, can make a significant difference to both the caregiver's wellbeing and the quality of care their loved one receives.