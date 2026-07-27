Grandparents, Granny Flats and Multi-Generational Living: The Rise of Transportable Homes

Across New Zealand, families are rethinking how and with whom they live. Rising housing costs, an ageing population, and an appreciation for family support networks have all contributed to a rise in multi-generational living. And increasingly, one of the housing solutions families are turning to is transportable homes.

A Shift in How Kiwi Families Are Living

Many adult children are building a second, smaller home on the family property for ageing parents who want to stay close without moving into aged care. Grandparents are relocating nearer to their grandchildren while holding on to their independence. Young families are setting up a granny flat as a stepping stone toward their own property, all while staying close to family support.

This isn't a niche trend and reflects some very real pressures. With house prices and construction costs remaining a challenge for many New Zealanders, extending an existing property to house a family member can often be more achievable than buying separately. It also means practical, everyday support, be it with childcare, an extra pair of hands during tough times or simply enjoying each other’s company.

Why Transportable Homes Work Well

Transportable homes are particularly well suited to this shift in New Zealand. Because they're built off-site in a factory setting and delivered largely complete, transportable homes offer a faster, less disruptive way to add a second dwelling to an existing property than a full on-site build allows. There's no lengthy construction process playing out in the middle of a family's backyard, and timelines are far more predictable, an important factor for families coordinating a parent's move or supporting adult children through a life transition.

For many, that combination of speed, cost-effectiveness and minimal disruption is what makes a transportable home the practical choice over a standard build or a move into a retirement village.

A Housing Solution Built Around Family

Several New Zealand building companies now offer turnkey services covering design, construction and delivery of transportable homes, with experienced teams managing the entire process from start to finish. That level of support allows families to focus on what matters most - settling a loved one into a comfortable, well-built home close to the people who matter.

As more New Zealand families look for practical ways to stay connected across generations, transportable homes are proving to be one of the more flexible answers to a very modern housing question.