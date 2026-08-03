TopChoice Reaches 2,000 Monthly Users as Kiwis Embrace Curated Business Directory

Independent New Zealand business directory TopChoice has reached a new milestone, attracting 2,000 users to the website each month as more Kiwis use its curated shortlists to find trusted local businesses.

Rather than presenting visitors with hundreds of listings to search through, TopChoice researches local markets and publishes a shortlist of leading businesses for each service and location.

The directory covers 20 cities across the North and South Islands, including Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington, Christchurch, Queenstown, Dunedin and Invercargill. Auckland is also divided into Central, North Shore, West, East and South Auckland to provide more locally relevant results.

Businesses are featured across categories including trades and home services, automotive, professional services, health and beauty, home and lifestyle, hospitality and events.

Reaching 2,000 monthly users represents an important step in the directory’s growth and provides increased value for both the businesses listed on the platform and members of the public using it to compare local providers.

A more focused way to find local businesses

Finding a reliable local business can involve moving between search results, advertisements, review platforms, social media recommendations and large directories containing hundreds of names.

TopChoice was created to simplify this process.

Instead of attempting to list every available business, its New Zealand business directory provides independently researched shortlists for particular services and cities.

The objective is to give users enough choice to compare providers without leaving them to sort through an overwhelming number of options.

Someone looking for a plumber in Christchurch, an electrician in Wellington, an accountant in Hamilton or a mechanic in Auckland can visit the relevant page and begin with a manageable selection of local businesses.

Each directory page also provides information about the service, factors to consider before choosing a provider and answers to common customer questions.

How TopChoice selects businesses

TopChoice’s organic shortlists are editorially curated by its New Zealand team.

The research process considers publicly available information and reputation signals, including:

Public customer reviews and feedback

Local experience and reputation

Range and clarity of services

Evidence of professional standards

Communication and presentation

Consistency of service quality

The directory does not sell positions within its organic rankings. A business cannot pay to be placed first or purchase its way into a Top 5 list.

Listings are periodically reviewed and may change as businesses develop, improve or no longer meet the standards expected for inclusion.

This separation between research and advertising is intended to protect the usefulness of the directory for the public.

Benefits for people using TopChoice

TopChoice is free for members of the public to use.

Visitors do not need to create an account, pay a booking fee or submit their details to a lead-generation service. Once they have compared the available businesses, they can contact their preferred provider directly.

The main benefits for users include:

Less time spent searching

Limiting each category and location to a short selection removes the need to scroll through pages of similar listings.

Easier comparison

Businesses are presented together on a locally focused page, allowing visitors to compare services, reputation and contact information more efficiently.

Independent organic rankings

Businesses included in the editorial shortlists are selected through research rather than payment.

No intermediary

TopChoice does not act as a booking agent or sell enquiries to several competing businesses. Users decide who they want to contact and deal directly with that provider.

Useful local guidance

Pages include practical information about what a particular type of business can help with and what customers should consider before making their choice.

Coverage across multiple industries

The directory is expanding beyond trades to include automotive providers, accountants, mortgage brokers, hairdressers, physiotherapists, cleaners, movers, caterers, photographers and other commonly needed local services.

For users, the result is a directory designed around making a confident decision rather than generating the largest possible number of listings.

Benefits for businesses listed on the directory

Growth to 2,000 monthly users also increases the potential exposure available to businesses appearing on TopChoice.

Visitors generally arrive on category and location pages because they are actively searching for a particular service. This can make the audience more commercially relevant than general website traffic.

Benefits for listed businesses can include:

Exposure to high-intent customers

A person visiting a page about the top plumbers, builders or accountants in their city is likely to be researching providers or preparing to make contact.

Greater local visibility

A TopChoice listing gives businesses another place to be discovered by people searching within their service area.

Direct website visits and enquiries

Visitors can move from the directory to the business’s website or use the contact information provided to make a direct enquiry.

Independent third-party recognition

Being selected for an editorial shortlist provides an external reference to the business and its local reputation.

A relevant business citation

A structured listing that connects a business name with its services and location can support its wider online presence across traditional search engines and emerging AI-powered search tools.

No lead fees or commissions

TopChoice does not take a percentage of completed work or charge businesses for each enquiry generated through an organic listing.

Businesses do not have to pay to be considered for the editorial rankings. Inclusion is based on the directory’s research and the business’s publicly visible reputation and service offering.

Featured placements provide additional visibility

TopChoice also offers one clearly labelled Featured placement per category and location for established businesses that want additional exposure.

The Featured business appears separately above the editorial shortlist and receives a prominent listing containing its business information, website link and contact details.

Importantly, purchasing a Featured placement does not affect which businesses appear in the editorial Top 5 or the order in which they are ranked.

The separation is designed to give businesses an advertising option while ensuring that visitors can clearly distinguish paid promotion from independent recommendations.

Featured placements are particularly suited to businesses that want to:

Reach people actively comparing local providers

Increase referral traffic to their website

Strengthen their visibility in a particular city

Secure the single featured position for their category and location

Build an additional relevant backlink and online business citation

Avoid paying for individual leads or enquiries

Information about available locations, pricing and the application process is available on the TopChoice Featured listings page.

Growing value as the audience expands

A directory becomes more valuable to businesses as its audience grows, while a larger selection of useful category and location pages gives the public more reasons to return.

The 2,000-monthly-user milestone reflects TopChoice’s continued expansion across New Zealand and growing awareness of its curated approach.

For listed businesses, that growth means increased opportunities to be discovered by prospective local customers. For the public, it means access to a broader range of independently researched shortlists covering the services they regularly need.

TopChoice plans to continue expanding its categories, locations and supporting information while maintaining the distinction between its editorial rankings and clearly labelled paid placements.

The directory can be browsed free at TopChoice.co.nz.