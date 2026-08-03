Excavat Achieves SiteWise Gold Certification With 97% Safety Score

TARANAKI

Hawera-based earthmoving and civil construction contractor Excavat has achieved SiteWise Gold certification after receiving an impressive score of 97% in its annual health and safety assessment.

SiteWise evaluates and grades the health and safety systems of contractors throughout New Zealand. Businesses must score at least 90% in the assessment to receive Gold status, placing Excavat comfortably above the required standard.

The achievement independently verifies that Excavat has robust health and safety systems in place across its operations. The company’s Gold grading is also published in the SiteWise database, helping principals and main contractors identify Excavat as a safety-focused contractor during procurement and tendering.

A Consistent Approach to Workplace Safety

Excavat’s 97% assessment result reflects the work the company has undertaken to develop, implement and maintain its safety procedures.

The SiteWise assessment considers multiple aspects of health and safety management, including written policies, operational procedures, onsite implementation and processes for continuous improvement.

Excavat also works with large corporate clients that operate their own safety permitting systems. The company sees these requirements as opportunities to learn from established industry practices and continue strengthening its own approach.

One of the tools supporting Excavat’s safety culture is its Job Safety Analysis document. The team completes this document every day for every project, regardless of the project’s size or scope.

At the beginning of each day, team members identify the work that needs to be completed, assess the associated risks and document the measures that will be used to eliminate or minimise those risks.

This same process is followed across smaller excavation jobs and complex civil earthworks, helping ensure that safety remains part of everyday project planning and decision-making.

Benefits for Excavat’s Clients

Working with a SiteWise Gold-certified contractor provides several practical benefits for clients.

Excavat’s independently assessed safety systems can help reduce the potential for workplace incidents and the project delays that may follow. Its verified credentials may also make safety checks during tendering and project approval more efficient.

For businesses, developers, government organisations and principal contractors, the certification provides additional confidence that Excavat has established systems for managing health and safety risks.

Continuing to Improve

Although the SiteWise Gold certification marks an important achievement, Excavat views its 97% score as a foundation for further improvement.

The company plans to continue reviewing and refining its systems, with the goal of protecting its team, its clients and everyone involved in its projects.

Excavat has also acknowledged the contribution of its staff, whose daily commitment to safe working practices helped make the result possible.

More information about the achievement is available in Excavat’s original announcement, Excavat Achieves SiteWise Gold Certification.

To learn more about the company’s earthworks, civil construction and excavation services, visit the Excavat website.