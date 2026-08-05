7 Apple Repair Myths That Cost NZ Consumers More Money Than Necessary

AUCKLAND

When an iPhone, iPad, or MacBook develops a problem, most people do the same thing: search online for answers. Unfortunately, the internet is full of conflicting advice. Some recommendations are helpful, while others can lead to unnecessary repairs, wasted money, or even additional damage.

At Advanced Computers, Apple devices arrive at the workshop every day with many of the same problems—and many of the same misconceptions. After years of repairing Macs, MacBooks, iPhones, and iPads, the technicians say the biggest challenge is often correcting common myths before the repair even begins.

Here are seven misconceptions they regularly hear from customers and what actually happens in the workshop.

Myth 1: "My battery drains quickly, so I definitely need a new battery."

Poor battery life is one of the most common complaints from Apple users, but according to Advanced Computers, it isn't always caused by a worn-out battery.

Technicians frequently diagnose devices where excessive battery drain is actually caused by software issues, charging faults, overheating, background processes, or failing hardware elsewhere in the device. Replacing the battery without confirming the underlying cause may improve the symptoms temporarily—or not at all.

"A battery replacement should solve a battery problem," the technicians explain. "If it doesn't, that usually means the battery wasn't the real issue in the first place."

This is why Advanced Computers begins with diagnosis rather than immediately recommending replacement parts. Identifying the actual fault helps customers avoid paying for repairs they may not need.

Myth 2: "A cracked screen is only a cosmetic problem."

Many customers continue using a cracked screen because the display still works and the touch function appears normal.

However, Advanced Computers says this is one of the situations where delaying repairs can sometimes make things worse.

In the workshop, technicians regularly inspect devices where a small crack has gradually spread after weeks or months of normal use. Once the protective glass has been compromised, dust, moisture, and additional impacts can affect components beneath the surface.

Not every cracked screen becomes a major repair, but leaving damaged glass exposed increases the risk that what starts as a relatively straightforward screen replacement becomes a more complex job.

Myth 3: "All replacement parts are basically the same."

Price comparisons often lead consumers to believe that every repair provider installs identical replacement parts.

According to Advanced Computers, that simply isn't the case.

Replacement screens, batteries, and other components can differ significantly in quality, performance, durability, and compatibility. Depending on the repair, genuine Apple parts may be available. In other situations, carefully selected high-quality OEM parts may be appropriate, subject to customer approval.

The technicians recommend asking every repair provider exactly what type of replacement parts will be installed before authorising the repair.

Understanding what you're paying for is just as important as comparing prices.

Myth 4: "Putting my phone in rice will fix water damage."

Few repair myths have lasted longer than the suggestion that rice can rescue a water-damaged phone.

According to the technicians at Advanced Computers, devices affected by liquid often continue to corrode internally long after they have dried externally.

Rice may absorb a small amount of surface moisture, but it cannot remove liquid trapped beneath shielding, connectors, or integrated circuits.

One pattern the workshop sees repeatedly is customers waiting several days after water exposure because they believed the device was "dry enough." By the time it arrives for inspection, corrosion has already begun affecting internal components.

The sooner a liquid-damaged device is professionally assessed, the greater the opportunity to reduce long-term damage.

Myth 5: "Independent repair shops can't provide professional Apple repairs."

Some consumers assume that quality Apple repairs are only available through official retail channels.

Advanced Computers says this misconception has become less accurate as the independent repair industry has evolved.

Professional repair businesses invest in specialised diagnostic equipment, precision repair tools, ongoing technical training, and documented repair procedures designed specifically for modern Apple devices.

Rather than judging a repair provider by its branding alone, the technicians recommend asking practical questions:

How will the fault be diagnosed?

What replacement parts will be used?

What warranty is included?

What experience do the technicians have with Apple products?

The answers often reveal far more about repair quality than whether the business is independent or manufacturer-affiliated.

Myth 6: "If someone tells me to replace the device, repair isn't worth considering."

Advanced Computers says this is one of the most expensive assumptions consumers make.

Every week, devices arrive at the workshop after owners have already started shopping for replacements because they believed the repair would be uneconomical.

Following diagnosis, many of those devices turn out to require repairs such as battery replacement, charging port replacement, keyboard repair, cooling system servicing, or other component-level work that allows the device to continue operating reliably.

Not every Apple device should be repaired. Sometimes replacement genuinely represents better value.

The important point, according to the technicians, is making that decision after diagnosis rather than before it.

Myth 7: "Every repair shop has the same level of experience."

Modern Apple devices are increasingly sophisticated. Successful repairs require more than replacing a damaged component.

Advanced Computers says one of the biggest differences between repair providers is the diagnostic process that happens before any repair begins.

Their technicians follow structured diagnostic procedures to identify the root cause of a fault before recommending replacement parts. This reduces unnecessary repairs, helps customers understand exactly what has failed, and improves the likelihood of a successful outcome.

"Changing parts until something works isn't a diagnostic process," the technicians say. "Understanding why something failed is what leads to an effective repair."

What Advanced Computers Recommends Asking Before Any Apple Repair

Whether choosing Advanced Computers or another repair provider, the technicians believe every customer should ask a few simple questions before approving any work.

Has the device been properly diagnosed?

What type of replacement parts will be used?

Are genuine Apple parts available for my repair?

What warranty applies to the repair?

How will the fault be confirmed before parts are replaced?

How much experience do the technicians have repairing Apple devices?

These questions encourage transparency and help consumers compare repair providers on more than price alone.

Experience Makes Better Repair Decisions

Many Apple repair myths persist because they contain a small element of truth. A battery may genuinely need replacing. Rice might appear to dry out a phone. A cracked screen might continue working for months.

The difficulty is that every repair is different.

According to the technicians at Advanced Computers, the best repair decisions are based on diagnosis rather than assumptions. Years of hands-on experience have shown the team that many faults are more straightforward than customers expect, while others require closer investigation before the right solution becomes clear.

For consumers, choosing a repair provider who explains the diagnosis, discusses the available repair options, and is transparent about replacement parts can make the process far less stressful—and often more cost-effective in the long run.

About Advanced Computers

Advanced Computers has been repairing Apple computers and other electronic devices for New Zealand customers since 1998. Its technicians repair MacBooks, iMacs, Mac minis, iPhones, iPads, Windows laptops, desktop computers, and a wide range of electronic devices. Every repair begins with diagnosis so customers understand the cause of the problem before any work is carried out, and repairs are completed using genuine Apple parts where available and appropriate, or high-quality OEM components with the customer's approval. See their Apple repair page for more details and information.