Get In Now to Book Your 2020 Conference at Plume Vineyard Restaurant

It’s not too late to book your New Year 2020 conference at Plume Vineyard Restaurant, but you will need to hurry! This conference venue is being hailed as the best of its kind, and particularly as it is under an hour from the Auckland CBD. Plus the fact that you are only a relaxed stroll away from your private and comfortable luxury villa at Plume Villas.

Plume Villas’ luxury serviced accommodation, consisting of 12 villas set in a beautifully landscaped environment, and conference guests have access to the cellar door, cuisine and fine wines on hand at Plume Restaurant, where you will find everything you need for your conference to be a huge success.

Plume have two conference rooms for hire catering for up to for high level, discreet conferences or meetings, and can include a data show, whiteboard and markers, Wifi and laptop connectivity, flip charts, notepads and pens and, of course, mints.

There are no distractions at Plume’s conference facility and they have lovely indoor/outdoor spaces. The views are tranquil, and their staff are trained to work with you and find out what you need. There is a range of meeting sized function rooms which are yours to use, and you can move from socialising to small group discussions to lectures.

Plume can organise food breaks at your convenience and supply food from croissants freshly baked at Plume Café in Matakana to a la carte (groups up to 15) or buffet lunch. Beverages could include anything from coffee/tea, grape juice, fizzy drinks, to the more social beer and wine.

The Matakana region offers a wide range of organised activities such as boat trips, fishing, horse riding, helicopter tours, and team building endeavours are also available