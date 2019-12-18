A Year in Review of New Zealand's leading provider of plant and machinery hire, Hamilton-based Industry Hire.

It’s been a great year for the team at New Zealand’s leading provider of plant and machinery hire, Hamilton-based Industry Hire. “We have had a very progressive year here at Industry Hire with a lot of good and exciting changes,” says Industry Hire co-owner, Mike Turney.

Check out their year in review video here: https://www.facebook.com/IndustryHire/videos/749495238875347

“With new clients and new machinery at Industry Hire we have been stepping up our game even more in all areas of the business and within the industry that we are in,” comments Mike.

One such area, is their commitment to giving back to the community through social giving. They recently made a generous donation to RAW (Reclaim Another Woman) as part of the Stretton Foundation. They are also running a poll on their Facebook page asking for people to comment on which charities Industry Hire should support in 2020.

2019 saw the expansion of their already robust and varied product line. One such product was the release of the he Kubota U17-3 excavator. “Our customers were in need for a high-powered excavator that could work in tight spaces, so we were thrilled to add the Kubota U17-3 excavator to our product range,” adds Mike. Featuring a Kubota 17HP engine U17-3 excavator delivers the manoeuvrability, power, performance and versatility.

“We will be heading into our 5th year of operation in 2020 and will be eager to share exciting news and new product launches throughout the year,” adds Mike.

With a fantastic 2019 behind them, the team at Industry Hire are gearing up to have an even better year in 2020. With hope of expanding. they will certainly be ones to watch. You can keep up to date with them on their website and on their Facebook page.

About Industry Hire

Ideally located in Te Rapa, Hamilton, Industry Hire are your go to guys for providing the best high-quality equipment with good, old-fashioned customer service. Their excellent range includes water blasters, concrete core drilling equipment, generators, scissor lifts, diggers and scaffolding.

