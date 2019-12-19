Bird On A Wire Prepares For Christmas Season With Great Catering Options

Get ready for the Christmas season – Bird On a Wire has just introduced the best Christmas catering services featuring a selection of scrumptious free-range rotisserie chicken dishes, that you’ll just have to try this holiday season.

It always feels like there are more parties happening during this time of year than the whole rest of the year combined! Bird On A Wire is more than ready to cater to any group, big or small, if your party would not be complete without their range of healthy options. Feast on salads and side dishes all the way up to burgers and baguettes from their menu.

Whether it’s a family get-together or an office Xmas do, during breakfast, lunch or dinner groups of more than 10 people can hire Bird On A Wire’s whole ‘real food’ catering services. The restaurant serves healthy food for all kinds of events such as birthdays, corporate retreats, boardroom meetings, Christmas parties, and even weddings.

Bird On A Wire has a diverse and delicious menu that will have every taste finding a favourite flavor as they fuse and twist classic cuisines. From Korean BBQ baguettes to hot wings, and chicken falafel wraps, their scrumptious meals can surely gain the approval of many palates.

Not only that, Bird On A Wire strives to meet the free-range catering requirements of all clients so they’ve even offered a tailored menu for catering, inspired by their in-store offerings transformed into shareable platters and nibbles.

Customers who are hosting for less than 10 people can still order their favourite Bird On A Wire meals for delivery or pick up. They now have stores in Ponsonby, Orakei, Takapuna, Newmarket and Tauranga Crossing.

Their famous free-range rotisserie chicken comes in quarter, half, whole sizes with salad and baguettes slices. Paired with this season’s menu of Bird Salads they’re an ideal healthy takeaway option for any day of the week.

To learn more about Bird On a Wire Catering, or to have a browse at their in-store menu, visit the Bird On A Wire website at https://www.birdonawire.co.nz/