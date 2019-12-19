Axiom Training Help With a 'Sunsmart Workplace'

Axiom Training are a nationwide private training establishment, providing a comprehensive range of industry training solutions to some of New Zealand’s largest businesses and Kiwi workers, and this month they talk about operating a sunsmart workplace.

As summer is really here, many industry workers are exposed to prolonged periods of sun in their workdays, so it’s important we protect ourselves and our employees from its potentially harmful effects. The sun emits ultraviolet (UV) radiation, which is a potential health hazard for workers who operate outdoors.

Obviously, this will cause sunburn, which during the hottest parts of the day can occur in only 10 minutes of exposure and can lead to types of skin cancer. Exposure to UV radiation can also damage the eyes in the form of photokeratitis, cataracts, pterygium (red tissue growth over the eye) and eye cancer. While working outdoors in summer can be great, we need to make sure the risk of overexposure to UV radiation is minimised. The best action you can take is to plan ahead.

Employers need to consider the frequency and length of time workers will be exposed to the sun, by moving the worksite indoors or under cover, changing reflective surfaces and changing work schedules around peak UV hours. This won’t always be possible, so taking steps such as providing protective clothing and hats, eye protection and sunscreen and reducing the amount of UV radiation exposure is a good next step.

Regarding sunscreen it does have limitations as to the level of protection it provides. It must be applied liberally, thoroughly and often, as it does wear off, particularly if the worker is sweating or comes into contact with water. Remember sun damage slowly adds up over time, so it’s never too late to start protecting yourself, and the cell damage caused by the tanning process can lead to skin cancer.

