Are you going on a road trip these holidays?

There is nothing worse than having car troubles whilst on holiday.

The sun is well and truly shining throughout New Zealand. It’s more than a reminder of the wonderful summer, but also to check your car's cooling system is in tip-top condition. Knowing that your radiator can withstand whatever nature throws at it is great for peace of mind.

If any of the various components of a vehicle’s cooling system should fail, the excess heat produced by the engine can quickly damage other engine components.

To avoid major and expensive auto repairs, stay on the lookout for these 5 signs of a cooling system failure.

A rising temp gauge or a temperature gauge that is simply not reading where it usually does. Any signs of overheating, such as steam or white smoke coming from under the bonnet. Signs of rust or discoloration on the engine or in the engine bay, which could be caused by coolant being sprayed across the engine from a small leak in the radiator or a hose. Low coolant levels – which is why it’s important to regularly check the coolant levels, otherwise you might not notice a drop in coolant in good time. Don’t simply keep topping up with water either, because the engine coolant needs to be the right ratio of coolant and water for your vehicle and the season. The wrong ratio can also result in damage to the engine. Any visible signs of a coolant leak, such as a green fluid on your driveway or where you park your vehicle.

Don’t let your vehicle lose its cool. Check-in with a Nationwide Radiator Agent if you are unsure or have any questions.