Leading Hamilton Café, Momento City Café launches new ordering app.

The team at Hamilton’s popular café, Momento City Café are excited to launch their brand-new ordering app.

“This app has been a long time in the making, so all of us are happy to see it finally launched and available to our customers,” says Momento City Owner, Mandeep Singh.

On the app you can find Momento City Café’s entire delicious menu ready to order with a few taps. “We have put the majority of our menu on the app, so you will have a lot of different options to choose from,” adds Mandeep. Momento City Café scrumptious menu caters to a variety of tastes and dietary requirements, so there is definitely something for everyone.

The easy to use and intuitive app, also features Momento City Cafes yummy selection of drinks. From refreshing smoothies and juices, calming teas and energising selection of freshly roasted coffees, the app has it all.

Located on the corner of Victoria Street and Hood Street, Momento City Café is a super central place to eat and drink in Hamilton.

“Due to our central location, a lot of customers are busy people who need to pick up something in a hurry before their next appointment. This app was created with them in mind,” adds Mandeep. People on the go can quickly input their order and it will be ready for pick up when they arrived at the Café.

Want to dine in at Momento City Café? The app can help with that too! Minimise your wait time by putting through your order and your food will be waiting for you when you arrive.

The app is now available on to download on Andrioid and iOS through the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.nz.applabs.momento&hl=en

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/nz/app/momento-city-cafe/id1485334236

