Passionate People Create Exceptional Things: Introducing the Team of Experts at Industrial Products and Solutions Giant Atlas Copco New Zealand

By Ciaran Warner

All great things start with an idea, and the passion to make the idea a reality. And while Atlas Copco did not come into being as a leading international manufacturer and supplier of industrial products and solutions, it was the passion and expertise of the many teams in the many different countries in which Atlas Copco operates that made the dream come true.

The motto of the people who work at Atlas Copco has always been “passionate people create exceptional things”, something the team of professionals at Atlas Copco are living proof of.

A wide range of skills, and many years of learning and experience, have made Atlas Copco the global industrial world leader it is today, says Yuri Reijmer, General Manager at Atlas Copco New Zealand.

“At Atlas Copco, we have a world of experience behind us with all kinds of people from many backgrounds. The one thing we all have in common is that we are passionate about what we do and love new challenges,” Yuri says.

“Each day brings us new opportunities to grow, both as persons and professionals so we have the chance to make a real lasting difference. The good thing about it is that this has a great impact on the people we live with where they are looking forward to become part of it and join the long successful journey.”

The level of innovation displayed by the bright minds behind Atlas Copco has been the company’s secret weapon over the years. Ingenuity combined with decades of experience has allowed them to pull ahead of the competition and produce industrial products and solutions that are efficient, resilient, eco-friendly and more reliable than anything else on the market, capable of minimising downtime and increasing productivity for countless industries worldwide.

“Atlas Copco creates lasting results in a way that is economically, environmentally and socially responsible. Our clean, safe and high-tech products and solutions enable everything

from food production to space travel, improving the everyday life of people everywhere,” Yuri says.

To learn more, or to get in touch with Atlas Copco today, visit them here.

About Atlas Copco:

Based in Stockholm, Sweden, Atlas Copco provides efficient and innovative industrial equipment, with over 40,000 employees and customers in over 180 countries. With a vision of “First in Mind, First in Choice,” Atlas Copco have become internationally renowned for the safety, sustainability and durability of the many different solutions and innovations they provide. With a wide range of top-quality equipment available, including air compressors, air blowers and dryers, nitrogen generators, vacuum pumps, power tools, and more, Atlas Copco can also provide regular upgrades, maintenance, servicing and parts supply at a location near you.