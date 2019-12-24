Merry Christmas From The College of Midwives - A Sneak Peek Of The New #BackMidwives Video

As the country heads away on holiday, midwives around the country remain on call for women and whanau, the College of Midwives is asking people to sign their #backmidwives petition and share it over the Summer break.

New videos will be released in January and February next year and a preview has been made available today as part of the ongoing campaign.

The College launched the #backmidwives petition on December 3 and it has already attracted almost 13,000 signatures.

The petition calls on the Government to:

implement a revised funding model for community-based midwifery services

develop a dedicated organisation to support community-based midwives, and

implement fair and reasonable pay, for community-based midwives.

The petition is available to sign here and will run until 1st March 2020 (NZ Children’s Day).

You can send a postcard to MP’s and learn more about the petition here

Merry Christmas from the College of Midwives.

