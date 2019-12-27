Superior Renovations Clients Talk About Their Experience With The Company



Superior Renovations is Auckland leading renovations specialist to feature real customers in video testimonials on their website. A professional crew were hired to produce high-quality visuals and content to better communicate the important role Superior Renovations play in their clients renovation project.

One of the videos called “Renovation of Family Home, Move or Renovate?” shows a client talking about the reasons why they had chosen the company as their preferred renovation company.



You can view this and other videos here.

Below are some of the reasons the customers mentioned:



“Our first experience in getting our home renovated and it wasn’t as stressful as we had thought it would be. We were lucky to have a project manager that made this experience less stressful and leave us with peace of mind”



“we chose Superior Renovations to fully refurbish our 2 x bathrooms, 2 x separate toilets and paint and carpet our garage. Not only were they able to start immediately, their standard of work and impressive work ethic was second to none. On time (actually 1-2 weeks ahead of schedule) and on budget, their professionalism, approachability and constant (and very effective) communication made Kevin and his team an absolute pleasure to work with. We are extremely happy with the result (and the building experience) and would 100% recommend Superior Renovations to all - we will be using them for our next project”



“Kevin and his team is very approachable and did extra jobs for me without additional charges, The project was complete on time even with extra building work . I will definitely recommend his team to my friends.”



“Thank you Superior Renovations manager and staff for a great job completed on our bathroom. All I did was bought the materials and Superior Renovations completed and installed. I was so amazed within the timeframe as agreed. “



“The team were amazing, great support, communication was on point, they never left us in the dark once and made sure we were as informed as possible. they were simply amazing, i would highly recommend! A++”



“ am stoked with my new kitchen! Superior Renovations was great in listening to my requirements and going the extra mile to help me source and identify solutions to meet my needs and design desires. We bounced ideas back and forth until the ideal design and solutions was found. They organized the plumbing, painting, electrical and builders work that needed to be completed as well as the kitchen cabinetry and included the costs in their quotes which left me stress free! They even helped me find a kitchen sink, fridge, stove, range hood and taps I liked. I was kept informed through out the project of the time frames and activities to be completed.”

“Superior Renovations was recommended to me by my friends, and I'm glad I went with them. I've delayed getting my bathroom renovated because I was worried about all the hassle and headache I may need to deal with, but Kevin made it seem like a breeze - everything felt looked after every step of the way and there was a lot transparency regarding cost and timing. Will be recommending them to friends and family, thanks Kevin and the team!”



“I am impressed with the high standards of their work and professionalism. The work started on time, kept on the budget and even finished before the due date. Jimmy kept me informed of every single step of the renovation process, he made it so easy for me. The final result is fantastic, I have a new bathroom, kitchen, lounge and two bedrooms”



