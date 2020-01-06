Leading New Zealand social media, public relations and marketing agency MediaPA and #1 Hamilton-based motel, Argent Motor Lodge announce SIX60 concert and accommodation giveaway.

In an exciting announcement, premier New Zealand social media, public relations and marketing agency, MediaPA is teaming up with award-winning Argent Motor Lodge in Hamilton for a giveaway that is not to be missed!

Music lovers are in for a treat with this giveaway, as the prize package includes two tickets to the SIX60 concert at Mystery Creek in Hamilton on the 8th of February and one night’s accommodation for two at the spacious and luxurious Argent Motor Lodge in Hamilton on the night of the concert – including two of the Argent’s outstanding continental breakfasts.

To be in with a chance of securing this great prize, you are invited to go the MediaPA Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mediapa and follow these three steps:

Like the MediaPA and the Argent Motor Lodge facebook pages.

Tag a friend in the comment on the post about the giveaway.

Share the post for an extra entry.

Terms and conditions apply, including all above steps being completed to be eligible for entry. Contest ends 30/01/20.

New Zealand’s favourite party musicians, SIX60 will hit the road this summer for a whopping six-date tour and tickets are selling out fast. With two bestselling albums under their belt, SIX60 has fascinated audiences worldwide with their harmonious blend of psychedelic surf-rock.

MediaPA is New Zealand’s leading Public Relations and Business Social Media Marketing Company. MediaPA design and manage highly effective viral marketing campaigns for their clients that span across online digital channels as well as physical media. Homegrown in Hamilton, they actively promote their clients globally as well as nationally. MediaPA is giving away a double-pass to the Six60 concert for one lucky pair!

Based in Hamilton, award-winning Argent Motor Lodge is right next door to the Waikato Hospital and close to Braemar Hospital - as well as being only a few minutes’ drive to the City Centre, cycle trails and the world-famous Hamilton Gardens. Argent Motor Lodge are giving away a night’s accommodation in one of their Deluxe 1 Bedroom Apartments.

Offering a fantastic mix of comfortable luxury and spacious living, the Deluxe 1 Bedroom Apartments at Argent Motor Lodge come with a plush king bed in a separate bedroom that has its own 32″ wall mounted LCD TV. With a clean and deluxe double ended bath in the fully tiled bathroom and a spacious lounge and kitchen area, these apartments have been designed to cater to your every need.

So why not make the most of Six60 in Hamilton by entering this awesome package deal?! Simply visit MediaPA on facebook to enter now!

