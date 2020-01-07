Celebrating the return of the wheelbarrow race

DARFIELD

Celebrating the return of the wheelbarrow and sack races at a summer family event

This year on February 6th 2020, The Annual Malvern Family Fun day will be held at the Darfield Domain. The event was established by kind hearted community volunteers many years ago, now hosted by the Two Rivers Community Trust.

It is a loved family event that has grown in popularity over the years. This year the theme will be about taking families on a trip down memory lane back to years gone by with some old school family events like sack races, wheelbarrow races, gumboot throwing with the Selwyn Parenting Network and tug of War in addition to the modern activities like the Bouncy castles, Pedal mania, face painting, archery, house of bricks, music, there will also be plenty of interactive creative activities from Selwyn Creative Network and other great activities with Selwyn Sports Trust.

The event is designed for people to come together with their family to enjoy some family fun as a community without having to spend a lot of money. It is also an opportunity to showcase Malvern’s local services, groups and initiatives, such as the Darfield Community Garden.

With a purpose to promote connectedness in families and community in Malvern, community-wide events like this bring people from all walks of life together, strengthening the bonds between each other. Those bonds act to improve well-being, while helping to alleviate personal struggles. Establishing a strong area identity is also important, particularly for rural areas of Selwyn. Events like this help to connect their residents and keep old traditions alive, while making new ones as well. It can also help attract new visitors, by showing off what makes the area so unique, which can simultaneously help build a strong sense of pride for the community. A sense of pride amongst the community may also encourage members to take better care of their neighbourhoods.

Most of the activities are completely free to enjoy, and there will be vintage fire engine rides which are $2 per ride. There will be a variety of food & drink to purchase, but what we really want to encourage, promote and celebrate is for people to bring their own picnic to enjoy each other’s company.

The Two Rivers Community Trust’s vision for our district is to be a resilient community where people belong, contribute and flourish. Recognizing the value of a community working together is a key focus for the trust. The trust has worked in partnership with community to establish and maintain many initiatives for the wider community.

Malvern Family Fun Day : 06th February 2020 10am – 2pm, Darfield Domain.

Follow our Facebook Page for updates: https://www.facebook.com/DarfieldTwoRiversCommunityEvents/

