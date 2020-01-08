5 Reasons to Hire Your Plant and Machinery Equipment With Hamilton-based, Industry Hire.

When it comes to plant and machinery equipment, Hamilton-based Industry Hire is your one-stop shop for all things mechanical. From welding through to scaffolding, hiring equipment from the qualified professionals at Industry Hire is a smooth and simple process and can save you many of the expenses that come along with purchasing your own equipment. Below are 5 reasons to hire with Industry Hire:

A Wealth of Knowledge at Your Fingertips

With more than 40 years of combined experience in the industry, founders of Industry Hire, Mike Turney and Roger Nicholson have a wealth of knowledge to provide you with the perfect solution for all of your hiring equipment needs. So, you can be rest-assured that all of your questions will be answered and your projects completed to the best industry standards.

Short and Long Team Hire Options

Industry Hire offer short and long-term hire options. This means that you can save your business money in the long run as you only pay for the time that you use the equipment rather than investing in the full purchase price, continued upkeep and storage costs that come along with purchasing your own machinery equipment.

Peace of Mind

Every piece of Industry Hire equipment is inspected regularly and all repairs are carried out by professionals so you can save yourself the hassle and costs of having to maintain and repair your own equipment. You will also have peace of mind knowing that all equipment hired is kept up to the highest standards. With a team of qualified scaffolders, mechanics and contract welders on hand, safety is a vital part of the Industry Hire service.

No Limitations

Hiring equipment with Industry Hire is not just limited to the Hamilton region, they also service areas from Auckland through to Tauranga and are planning to expand their services nationwide as more enquiries come in.

Custom Solutions

Industry Hire provides custom solutions for all of your equipment hire requirements. If they don’t have the equipment that you are after, then they can get it ordered in for you. Industry Hire aim to make projects easier for contractors in any way that they can and this includes sourcing equipment for you.

With so many benefits associated with hiring from Industry Hire, there is no reason not to make the most of their top-of-the-range equipment and expert knowledge for all of your short and long term hiring needs. So, why not contact the friendly team at Industry Hire today and get your fast and affordable quote – right when you need it!

About Industry Hire

Ideally located in Te Rapa, Industry Hire are your go to guys for providing the best high-quality equipment with good, old-fashioned customer service. Their excellent range includes water blasters, concrete core drilling equipment, generators, scissor lifts, diggers and scaffolding.

Contact Industry Hire:

Phone: 0800 543 844

Address: 3B Maxwell Place, Te Rapa, Hamilton, New Zealand

Website: http://industryhire.co.nz/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IndustryHire/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/industry_hire/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/industry-hire/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3Gt8bH__lNXBuWFro_8HKA

