Crown Institute's Certificate in Business Level 3 Gets Approval from NZQA

Aspiring individuals planning to study in New Zealand can delight in the short courses Crown Institute of Studies has to offer. From travel and tourism to hospitality and business courses, Crown Institute has study options that empower students to succeed in their chosen career paths.

Offering high quality educational courses to help students succeed, Crown is pleased to announce that their New Zealand Certificate in Business (Introduction to Small Business) Level 3 Programme has received the NZQA (The New Zealand Qualifications Authority) approval.

NZQA is responsible for the quality assurance of non-university tertiary training providers, ensuring they provide effective and efficient services within the NZQA statutory mandate.

Students enrolling in Crown’s programmes can rest easy knowing they’ll receive only the best training and education, bolstering their skills within the realm of business and broadening their career prospects.

The programme aims to provide knowledge and skills that empower students to identify relevant business opportunities, assess options in small business, and ways to establish a business plan.

The programme covers specific topics under four modules. Module 1 is Business Opportunities in New Zealand, Module 2 is Small Business Professionalism, Legal and Ethical Requirements, Module 3 is Business Communication and Problem Solving, and Module 4 Small Business Planning.

The course length is 20 weeks with two terms of 10 weeks plus one holiday break. To enter the course, enrolees should be 16 years of age or above on the date they start the course. They must attend a personal interview and meet eligibility criteria. For international students, they must have an IELTS 5.0 with no band score lower than 5.0 or equivalent level of English as specified by NZQA rules.

To learn more, visit the Crown Institute of Studies at https://www.crown.ac.nz/