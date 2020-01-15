Make the most of the markets in the Waikato region with Argent Motor Lodge in Hamilton.

Looking to make the most of summertime in Aotearoa, New Zealand? Hamilton and the Waikato region are blessed with an abundance of markets and fairs all year long so if you’re a keen market-goer, looking to do something fun with the family or just wanting to make the most of the clear summer skies, then visiting this area of New Zealand is highly recommended. Below are just some of over 20 markets in the region:

Hamilton River Market

Every Sunday, Sonning Carpark, Hamilton

Nestled amongst the lovely trees beside the Waikato River, you will find the Hamilton River Market in full swing every Sunday from 8am-1pm. Operating from the Sonning Carpark on River Road, this market has everything from fresh local produce, scrumptious breads and pastries to freshly cut flowers, arts and crafts. Parking is available and so is EFTPOS.

Hamilton Farmers’ Market

Every Sunday, Claudelands Events Centre, Hamilton

More than just a Sunday shopping destination, the Hamilton Farmers’ Market is held every Sunday morning from 8am-12pm at The Claudelands barn and grounds - providing large indoor and outdoor areas for guests to enjoy no matter what time of the year. Selling a selection of delicious farm produce and food products, the Hamilton Farmer’s Market showcases much of what the brilliant Waikato region has to offer.

The Base Hamilton Night Market

Every Friday night, The Base, Hamilton

With everything a night market should have, The Base Hamilton Night Market makes for an exciting night out with family and friends. Enjoy a mixture of local and international delicacies from 4pm-11pm every Friday in the Northern Carpark – opposite Mitre 10 Mega. This night market is on rain or shine, with plenty of free parking and EFTPOS on site.

Cambridge Farmers’ Market

Every Saturday, Victoria Square, Cambridge

This good old-fashioned farmers market takes place every Saturday from 8am till 12pm, underneath the trees at Victoria Square in the centre of Cambridge. With a great community spirit, live music and fresh local goods, the Cambridge Farmer’s Market is one not to be missed. It is also very popular with children – with a scavenger hunt, crafts and giant games to give them an interactive experience.

Raglan Creative Market

Second Sunday of Every Month, Raglan Old School Arts Centre, Te Awamutu

Hosting a variety of local food, arts and performances from the beachy town of Raglan, this market takes place on the second Sunday of each month of the year, from 9am-2pm at the Old School Arts Centre. Offering a relaxing atmosphere, great coffee, fresh breads and produce, conscious clothing, hand-printed kids’ shirts and more, this market is the perfect way to spend a Sunday morning before heading off to the beach for the day. A great market for all ages!

With summer in full swing, why not make the most of the lighter mornings and evenings by heading along to the markets and indulging in delights for the taste buds, eyes and the ears? If you’re looking for a place to base yourself while exploring Hamilton and the Waikato region then look no further than Hamilton’s #1 accommodation provider on TripAdvisor, Argent Motor Lodge.

Offering clean, modern, affordable facilities and a team of staff that is willing to go above and beyond for their guests, Argent Motor Lodge in Hamilton is perfectly located to any one of the above mentioned markets and more. Just 8 minutes’ drive to the Hamilton River Market and Hamilton Farmers’ Market, 20 minutes’ drive to The Base Hamilton Night Market and the Cambridge Farmers’ Market and 45 minutes’ drive to the Raglan Creative Market, you won’t have to drive too far to satisfy your morning and evening food cravings.

