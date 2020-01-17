Future Kids' ERO Report Reflects Their Excellent Ongoing Care of Their Young Children

Future Kids Preschool is a privately owned education and care service located in Te Rapa and New Plymouth, catering for children from birth to school age in two separate, age-based areas, and their ERO Report proved their excellence in all areas, as reported below.

“Strong and effective leadership is provided by the centre owner and the manager. Together with staff they have developed and implemented a shared vision and clear direction for the centre, based on positive partnerships and trusting relationships with children, and their families and whānau. This collaborative approach is promoting a calm, settled and inclusive atmosphere where children demonstrate a strong sense of belonging.

“Other positive features of the centre identified in this review are: a well-designed and equipped environment that supports children’s learning and care, and enables them to explore and make choices; enthusiastic teachers who make good use of positive and affirming interactions that extend children’s language and thinking skills; responsive care for babies and toddlers that promotes their well-being; and a well-developed learning programme that is focused on children’s identified strengths and interests.

“Leadership: The experienced centre manager is well informed about the theory and practice of early childhood education. She is providing effective professional leadership for the centre. The centre owner provides appropriate professional and administrative support. Together with team leaders, they have established a strong and positive team culture, and clear guidelines and expectations for centre operations. Centre leaders have implemented a systematic approach to self review and ensure appropriate appraisal and provision of professional development for staff.

“Environment: The centre is well designed and attractively presented to meet the needs of adults and children in two separate age-based areas. Children move easily between spacious indoor and outdoor play spaces. A feature of the environment is the emphasis on the natural world. A wide range of high-quality furniture, equipment and materials promotes children’s independence and exploration. Wall displays are informative for families and allow children to share and revisit their learning.”

The Education Review Office evaluates and reports on the education of children in early childhood services and schools, so for more information on sustainable childcare, daycare costs Hamilton and early childhood education Hamilton please go to http://www.futurekids.co.nz .