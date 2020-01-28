AgSpares Promotes Tractor Rollover Awareness with Preventative Information

AgSpares, a leading supplier of tractor parts In New Zealand, has offered valuable safety insights to help farmers reduce the risk of tractor rollover accidents. Tractor rollovers can result in serious injury to farmers. According to the AgSpares’ Tractor Rollover Prevention, two types of tractor rollovers can occur – a rear rollover and a sideways rollover.

To reduce the risks of a rear rollover, AgSpares recommends that tractor operators always accelerate slowly. Revving the engine and quickly releasing the clutch heightens the risk that a tractor will flip backwards.

When it comes to towing, farmers are advised to make sure that any towed load is hitched below the drawbar. Farmers towing a heavy load can apply front load chassis weights to the tractor to counterbalance the weight.

If an operator’s tractor begins rolling backwards down a steep hill and the clutch is disengaged, the company says the safest thing to do is to let it continue to roll backwards. This is because using the clutch could lock the rear wheels, also resulting in a rear rollover.

In the case of sideways rollovers, operators are reminded to slow down when turning and to turn downhill when possible. Farmers should make sure brake pedals are locked when travelling at a higher speed, as uneven brake pressure can lead to the tractor lurching sideways and rolling over.

AgSpares also notes to maintain a safe distance when travelling next to streams, ponds, and ditches. Soft, wet soil in these areas can draw a heavy tractor unexpectedly down a slope, potentially resulting in a sideways rollover.

Following these instructions and tips will help minimise the risks of a tractor rollover and the injuries that come along with it.

To learn more, visit the APS Group website at https://www.apsequipment.co.nz/