Multiple award-winning motel, Argent Motor Lodge in Hamilton receives a Booking.com Traveller Review Award for 2020.

Argent Motor Lodge in Hamilton is humbled to receive yet another prestigious award to add to their long list of accolades. Selected as a winner of the Booking.com Traveller Review Awards for 2020, Argent Motor Lodge was awarded a top score of 9.5 out of 10 for their continued hard work in shaping amazing guest experiences.

The Traveller Review Awards are a recognition by popular travel booking site, Booking.com of the individual efforts made by selected accommodation providers each year. Since its initial opening in 2012, Argent Motor Lodge has had the privilege of being presented with one of these awards for the years 2012-2020 consecutively. This just goes to show the great efforts that the motel provides.

Owner and proprietor of Argent Motor Lodge, Graeme Hunt describes the recent award as a “wonderful way to start the new year” and the Argent team have the 2020 award certificate proudly displayed in their guest reception. “It is one of those things that continues to give our team a great boost of morale and reassurance that we are doing it right,” says Mr. Hunt.

Booking.com explains the Traveller Review Award as being more than just a certificate and the score as more than just a number. It is the “hard work put in, the unique experiences created and the trips made unforgettable.” Based on guest reviews on the Booking.com website, the team at Argent Motor Lodge has provided many memorable stays for their guests.

So, if you are looking for a place to stay while visiting Hamilton then look no further than multiple award-winning Argent Motor Lodge where you will not only experience the greatest levels of comfort but also an amazing guest experience.

About Argent Motor Lodge:

Based in Hamilton, award-winning Argent Motor Lodge is right next door to Waikato Hospital and close to Braemar Hospital as well as being only a few minutes’ drive to the City Centre, cycle trails and the world-famous, Hamilton Gardens. Accommodation ranges from one-bedroom apartments to family apartments with wheelchair-accessible facilities and fully equipped kitchens.

Contact Argent Motor Lodge:

Address: 27 Lorne Street, Hamilton, New Zealand

Phone: +64 7 843 9912/0800 275 676 (toll free within New Zealand

Email: info@argenthamilton.co.nz

Website: www.argenthamilton.co.nz

Facebook: www.facebook.com/argentmotorlodge

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSJX-5oU3YySzd9ArWmZSBA

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.nz/argenthamilton

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArgentHamilton

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/argentmotorlodge/

