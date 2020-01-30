Bookme Earns a Spot in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List for the 7th Year Running

Innovative attraction-booking website Bookme is proud to announce their inclusion in the Deloitte Asia Pacific Technology Fast 500 Index for the seventh year running. Offering great deals for tourists seeking things to do in New Zealand, the Bookme team continue to establish themselves as one of the most successful resources for New Zealand attractions and activities.

The Asia Pacific Technology Fast 500 recognises both large and small companies, spanning a variety of industry sectors, that successfully combine technological innovation, entrepreneurship, and rapid growth. The Fast 500 aims to reward companies that have demonstrated impeccable vision, solid management, and innovative business strategies. Winners from the list include both public and private companies.

BookMe has been included in the Deloitte Tech 500 list for seven years in a row, a testament to their success providing customers with exceptional service through their online platform, offering awesome experiences at discounted rates.

The index, announced in Hong Kong, assembles a ranking of 500 technology businesses in the Asia Pacific region, according to their revenue growth over the past three years. Bookme Ltd in Gisborne generated a three-year revenue growth of 122% in 2017.

Along with their inclusion are 44 more Kiwi companies, with ten New Zealand technology companies placed in the top one-third of the index and five in the top 100.

Deloitte Private Partner Darren Johnson says, “Many Kiwi companies have embraced disruptive technologies; with many in business to help other companies better navigate these technological changes.”

Tourists can book discounts on different adventures in Christchurch, Auckland, Queenstown, West Coast, Dunedin and other popular New Zealand destinations through the BookMe website. Activities include jet boating, rafting, paragliding, skydiving, Milford sound day trips, and more.

To learn more, visit the BookMe website at https://www.bookme.co.nz/