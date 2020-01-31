Leading Hamilton Café, Momento City Café launch a series of delicious and exclusive specials.

Hamilton’s leading and local favourite café, Momento City Café are excited debut a set of new delectable specials that will suit every taste bud.

“Our team has been hard at work in the kitchen try to come up with tasty dishes that our customer will be sure to love,” says Momento City Owner, Mandeep Singh.

Start your day the right way by coming on down to Momento City Café on the corner of Hood and Victoria streets to grab yourself some Mince on toast served two freshly poached eggs and avocado.

For all the vegetarians out there, you won’t be left out with these specials. Head on down Momento City Café to grab their yummy Veg Burger. Made from quinoa, pumpkin, feta, veggie patty, roasted red pepper and beetroot relish and served with fries, “vegetarians and non-vegetarian alike can enjoy this tasty burger,” adds Mandeep.

No matter what time of day it is – morning, noon or night, it is always the perfect time for a bagel. Momento City Café’s Chargrilled Ugly Bagels come in a variety of flavours that will be sure to delight even the fussiest of eaters. Take your pick of vine tomato, rocket and mushroom or vine tomato, back and feta. “Or pull out all the stops by choosing the cream cheese, capers, gherkins, and house smoke salmon option,” advises Mandeep.

It’s hard to turn down a classic bacon butty and the mouth-watering bacon butty from Momento City Café is no different, but it comes with a spicy twist. Made from chilli jam, bacon, caramelised onion, chipotle mayo and swiss cheeses served on fresh panini bread.

Momento City Café also recently launched a new ordering app. On the app you can find Momento City Café’s entire yummy food and beverages menu ready to order with a few taps.

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.nz.applabs.momento&hl=en

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/nz/app/momento-city-cafe/id1485334236

Contact Momento City Café:

Phone: 07 834 4365

Email: Momentocitycafe@gmail.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/momentocity/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/momentocitycafe/

Linked in: https://www.linkedin.com/in/momento-city-8a12a0189/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgwn8FpWrpa4dUv3e6Z6Q6Q

