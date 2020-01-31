New Zealand's leaders in plant and machinery hire, Industry Hire are Hamilton's best provider of water blasters for hire.

Looking for a fast and efficient water blaster hire in Hamilton, the greater Waikato area, Auckland and Tauranga? Make New Zealand’s premier provider of plant and machinery hire, Industry Hire, your number one choice for water blaster hire.

The friendly professionals over at Industry Hire have a water blaster for every job. “At Industry Hire we only use the best and most up to date equipment available, which are guaranteed to achieve the results you need perfectly and quickly,” says Industry Hire co-owner, Mike Turney.

There is nothing quite as satisfying as seeing a freshly water blasted fence or driveaway. The standard range of water blasters from Industry Hire provide a powerful and effective solution for residential water blasting including cleaning vehicles, outdoor furniture, driveways.

If you are needing something with a little more power than the commercial range of water blasters are the ideal solution for you. “Our range includes trailered water blasters which can save you money by doing your own water blasting on-site for commercial buildings, commercial vehicles and access ways,” advises Mike.

A lot of time when working on a single job, it doesn’t make fiscal sense to purchase a water blaster, so renting is a great alternative. “At industry Hire offer short and long-term hire options,” adds Mike. This means that you can save your business money over time, as you only pay for the time that you are using equipment rather than buying a water blaster at the full purchase price. “Not to mention that you also save on maintenance and upkeep costs,” adds Mike.

Whether you have a large industrial or smaller commercial water blasters, the experts at Industry Hire will set you up with a water blaster that will meet all your needs.

About Industry Hire:

Ideally located in Te Rapa, Industry Hire are your go to guys for providing the best high-quality equipment with good, old-fashioned customer service. Their excellent range includes water blasters, concrete core drilling equipment, generators, scissor lifts, diggers and scaffolding.

Contact Industry Hire:

Phone: 0800 543 844

Address: 3B Maxwell Place, Te Rapa, Hamilton, New Zealand

Website: http://industryhire.co.nz/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IndustryHire/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/industry_hire/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/industry-hire/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3Gt8bH__lNXBuWFro_8HKA

