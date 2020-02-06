New Zealand Trails' Sweet North Hiking Adventure is Perfect for Summer Adventure

Experience the best of New Zealand in summer with New Zealand Trails’ Sweet North Tour. Full of bubbling geothermal activity, amazingly lush forests, and stunning golden beaches, the North Island is vastly different in comparison to the glacial lakes and snow-capped mountains of the South Island, making it the perfect place to visit in the warmer months. This New Zealand North Island tour is fully guided and guaranteed to show tourists the best, all-encompassing side of the North Island. No trip to New Zealand is complete without it.

Led by experienced local Kiwi guides, immerse yourself in rich Maoritanga (Maori culture and traditions). Traverse the natural wonders of the North Island; from the famous Tongariro Crossing hiking trail to rustic forests with ancient native trees, and dark mysterious caves only lit by the dim light of tiny glowing worms. At the end of the day, relax in comfortable accommodations as you pamper yourself with some fresh Kiwi cuisine – a great chance to sample both traditional foods and local delicacies.

Although designed as a standalone trip, the Sweet North Tour is a perfect complement to other South Island tours New Zealand Trails offers - combine both and discover a whole new way to experience New Zealand’s diverse scenery.

New Zealand Trails specialises in guided hiking tours, promising stunning views of pristine beaches, geothermal wonders, and all-around breath-taking scenery of the New Zealand landscape. Carefully designed by New Zealand’s most seasoned operators, tours can span from 5 to 14 days and can vary in activity level – meaning you can choose the intensity of your tour. Book your Sweet North Tour at https://newzealandtrails.com/secure-online-reservations?trip=sn, and discover the best that New Zealand has to offer today.