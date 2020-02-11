Why not vamp your home the same way Julius Caesar did with Auckland-based Easy Blinds' stylish range of Roman Blinds? They'll complement your home as if it were a palace!

If you are looking for a classic and stylish way to adorn the windows in your home, Auckland-based Easy Blinds’ Roman blinds are the perfect solution!

As one of Auckland’s leading suppliers of blinds in New Zealand, Easy Blinds offer a large selection of high-quality Roman blinds in a range of colours and textures to create a truly unique look for your property. No matter which options you choose, Roman blinds have the added benefit of complementing your home as if it were a palace!

Roman blinds are a popular summer trending choice for homes and offices across Auckland and throughout selected parts of New Zealand because they allow heat, light, and privacy control with a block out or light filtering effect. They can be used alone or with curtains, or fitted inside or outside the window recess.

Easy Blinds’ Roman blinds also offer excellent insulation and small side gaps. When raised, they form their own elegant pelmet and can be supplied with or without timber battens! At

Easy Blinds, Roman blinds are available in classic, linen look, printed or simple striped, with luxurious and ornate pleated folds that are raised fold by fold – creating a soft layered look.

Roman Blinds combine the simplicity of blinds with the warmth and versatility of soft furnishing fabrics. Creating a complete home interior look, you can match and coordinate the fabrics in your Roman blinds with the fabrics in your curtains, pelmets, swags and tails, and cushions.

The friendly team at Easy Blinds in St Lukes take pride in their customer satisfaction. They want their customers to be happy and so they do whatever it takes to make sure their customers are pleased with their new blinds. Offering excellent attention to detail, paired with great customer service, you won’t be disappointed!

Call Easy Blinds on 0800 110 385 today for your hassle-free quote and you’ll be living like Julius Caesar in no time! Enquire now.

“No one looks after you like Easy Blinds”

