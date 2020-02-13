The KiwiSaver HomeStart Grant Makes it Easier for Buyers to Get Into their First Home

Buying a home for the first time can be a daunting process. While it’s a highly sought after milestone, for many, the financial roadblocks can immensely challenging and without adequate support, make it near impossible to actualise this dream. Fortunately, first-time home buyers could be eligible for up to $10,000 to go towards a deposit on a brand new home through the KiwiSaver HomeStart Grant. Available for KiwiSaver members meeting a certain criteria, this package has helped many New Zealanders achieve their housing goals in the past couple of years.

The KiwiSaver HomeStart grant is open for those that:

Are over the age of 18

Have not purchased a property before

Have contributed the minimum amount to their fund for at least three years

Have a yearly income of less than $85,000

Intend to live in the home for at least 6-months

The first-time home buyers initiative is a welcome encouragement to get new individuals into the property owner market. With the assistance of KiwiSaver’s grants and other schemes, it is now possible for those that may have otherwise missed out on purchases to seek financial help in attaining the homes of their dreams.

