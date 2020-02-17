Leading worldwide industrial giant Atlas Copco New Zealand large team of factory-trained technicians are ready to solve any issue.

Got an issue? Then get Industrial products and solutions giant Atlas Copco New Zealand and their team of industry leading technicians on the job.

“Our large team of factory-trained technicians are ready to solve any issue,” says Yuri Reijmer, Managing Director at Atlas Copco New Zealand.

Atlas Copco’s large team of expertly skilled technicians have the right experience record and training to handle any situation or issue that may arise, so you can be rest assured that your machine will be handled professionally to keep it in perfect condition.

Atlas Copco New Zealand is made up of highly skilled and trained professionals who are regularly updated on industry leading practices. “This ensures they have all the knowledge necessary to handle any problem your product/machine could be having,” adds Yuri. This saves time and ensures your machine is given the specific maintenance that is necessary to keep it working perfectly.

Atlas Copco New Zealand’s professional service technicians are extensively trained in every aspect of equipment maintenance and repair. “When we perform service, we also inspect your machine for any issues that might be developing, and we look to see that your machine is in compliance with all factory updates,” adds Yuri.

“Passionate people create exceptional things” is the mantra of the people that work at Atlas Copco New Zealand. The diverse team at Atlas Copco New Zealand have a wide range of skills which have made Atlas Copco the global industrial world leader it is today.

Atlas Copco New Zealand’s commitment to quality assurance and customer service means regular access to servicing, upgrade and repair services across New Zealand. Not only that, Atlas Copco New Zealand has a well-stocked parts distribution centres that can easily respond around the clock to your needs.

About Atlas Copco:

Based in Stockholm, Sweden, Atlas Copco provides efficient and innovative industrial equipment, with over 40, 000 employees and customers in over 180 countries. With a vision of “First in Mind, First in Choice,” Atlas Copco have become internationally renowned for the safety, sustainability and durability of the many different solutions and innovations they provide.

